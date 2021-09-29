19 Neutral Pieces That Will Have You Feeling Like a Supermodel

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

This year, we’re all about the neutrals. Shades of beige, tan, ivory, khaki, grey or even greige are the way to go to take your outfit from chic to high fashion. If you want to walk around looking and feeling like you’re fresh off the runway, it’s time to get neutral!

We’re not just going to leave you hanging though. We’ve picked out 19 pieces that are neutral in color but fabulous in fashion. Check them out below!

Tops

1. Have somewhere to go but don’t know what to wear? This 100% cotton, khaki Paintcolors button-up will be your knight in shining armor!

2. Get a little dressed up with this sleeveless Verdusa blouse. The glossy satin and high neckline are so elegant!

3. With a square neckline and stretchy ribbing, this Shein tank is totally trendy. Wear it alone or as a base layer in colder weather!

4. This short-sleeve Everlane button-up is made of linen and has a cool, relaxed fit. The warm khaki shade is so pretty too!

Sweaters

5. This MEROKEETY tunic sweater has a longer length but adds high slits at the sides. This is what we’re talking about when we imagine lounge-chic!

6. You can’t go wrong with a classic cardigan for all of your fall layering needs. This TASAMO one is a winner for sure!

7. Or how about a not-so-classic cardigan? This creamy dream of a sweater from the Who What Wear Collection is cropped in a triangular shape to mirror the V-neckline!

8. This pom pom-covered Karen Kane turleneck is unbelievably cute. Its fabric features wool too for extra warmth!

Dresses

9. This long-sleeve DEARCASE dress will go with everything, and not just because of its neutral color. It’s endlessly versatile!

10. This light grey Zella tank dress from Nordstrom has an adjustable drawstring to cinch the waist, but it’s all about comfort. It has pockets too!

11. This Shein dress has a flattering wrap effect with its surplice neckline and tie at the waist. It’s flowy and will have you giving off goddess vibes!

Pants

12. Joggers looking chic? Could it be true? Definitely — as long as you’re wearing a pair of Everlane Easy Joggers!

13. We adore the Cloud shade of these comfy AJISAI pants. So good for athleisure looks!

14. These super wide leg Lock and Love pants are seriously trendy. Calling all fashionistas!

15. Ditch your jeans and rock these beige corduroy Shein pants all fall. They even have a trendy little flare going on!

Jumpsuits

16. These Verdusa jumpsuit overalls are so playful and fantastic. Wear them with sneakers or dress them up a little!

17. This ECOWISH jumpsuit‘s buttons, pockets and V-neckline make it a must-have for Us. This is totally a timeless piece!

18. Love a little pattern? This Shein jumpsuit‘s polka dot pattern will capture your heart — not to mention the ruffle trim!

19. Go for the ultimate in comfort with this Aoysky jumpsuit. It’s almost like an elevated onesie!

