This Wildly Popular Cardigan Is Bound to Become Your New Favorite

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Official dates aside, you know fall has really hit when sweater weather starts to roll around. The first few weeks of fall are usually a little fickle, the temperature still shooting up at random times — but we know we’re set when we can put on a cozy cardigan and not feel like we immediately have to take it off.

Cardigans are at their best when they’re versatile, comfy, cute and have a bit of texture to them. We don’t just want them to be a piece we throw on because we’re cold. We want them to become integral parts of our outfits. We want people to notice them and wish they had one of their own. We want them to be like this Sidefeel one!

Get the Sidefeel Cardigan Sweater for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This is a cable-knit cardigan in front, which is always lovely to see, while in back it has a large ribbing effect. You’ll also find ribbing at the cuffs of the long sleeves and the hem. That hem, by the way, reaches down to below the hips. It’s the perfect length for us. Not too short, not too long — just right.

This cardigan has cute buttons and side patch pockets, and it has a mid-weight feel. It will keep you warm, but you can see that the knit isn’t too tight, so there will be plenty of breathability for comfort that lasts both indoors and out. It also comes in multiple colors, though we’re feeling the white especially right now. While black is typically a go-to “fashion” color, whites, ivorys and creams are key right now to looking like a modern-day fashionista. Plus, they go with everything!

Get the Sidefeel Cardigan Sweater for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

This cardigan will easily go with any T-shirt and jean combo, whether you’re going for a plain white tee and skinny jeans or a cropped graphic tee and wide leg jeans. It can also very easily be dressed up the moment you put on a dress and heeled booties. Maybe something velvet for fall! You could wear it to work as well, especially if you’re back to dealing with frigid office temperatures!

The question isn’t so much how you’ll wear this cardigan, but when — and we think by the time this ultra-popular piece arrives on your doorstep, it will be the perfect moment!

Get the Sidefeel Cardigan Sweater for just $36 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from Sidefeel here and check out more cardigans at Amazon here! Don’t forget to explore all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!