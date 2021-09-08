This No. 1 Bestselling Blazer on Amazon Means Business for Fall

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are a few universal wardrobe staples that belong in every closet. We all know about the LBD — a little black dress is a signature piece that works for any special occasion. Meanwhile, a pair of trusty denim jeans is also a fashion must-have. But there’s another essential outfit element we can’t live without: a classic blazer. This structured jacket is a timeless treasure you can dress up or down. While blazers have never gone out of style, they’re especially hot this season. Every celeb from Jennifer Aniston to J. Lo has rocked this look.

Of course, finding the perfect blazer is no simple feat. Whether you’re looking for a fitted or oversized silhouette, it’s important to purchase a high-quality piece. After all, you want to be able to wear this blazer throughout the year. So, we were particularly thrilled to discover this bestselling blazer from Amazon — it’s the business casual jacket of our dreams. For only $44, you can take this blazer from board meetings to brunch.

Get the Cicy Bell Women’s Casual Blazer for $44 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Cicy Bell Women’s Casual Blazer is a lightweight lapel collared jacket made out of soft and breathable fabric. It’s just as chic as it is comfy! Featuring a single front-button and two functional flap pockets on the side, this fully-lined blazer hits right below the waist for a flattering fit.

With 18 different colors to choose from, you’re sure to find a shade that suits you. We’re eyeing the Khaki for fall — the rich tan tone would look amazing with a pair of jeans and a white tee. The Black and Navy are ideal for the office, but there are plenty of other options available if you prefer a pop of color.

This Cicy Bell beauty is bestselling for a reason! Multiple glowing reviews highlight the blazer’s great fit and quality. One shopper even said, “Love everything about this jacket. Stylish, can dress up or down, lightweight and can be worn in the summer or winter.”

You’ll never run out of ways to style this versatile blazer. Flexible and fashion-forward, this elegant outerwear goes with virtually any outfit. For the office, team the blazer with a blouse, high-waisted trousers and flats. Heading to happy hour? Throw the blazer on over a tank with some boyfriend jeans and heels for an instantly edgy ensemble. You can even wear the blazer with a two-piece athleisure set, sneakers and a baseball cap while running errands. Trust Us, this Cicy Bell blazer is the ultimate fashion moment — and we’re here for it.

