Channel Kyle Richards’ Country Babe Look With This Plaid Shirt

Yeehaw! It’s time to shop and we’re about to lasso in all of the best fashion finds for you, starting with our current favorite. It’s a classic for fall and country babes everywhere, it’s timeless — and best of all, it’s just as cute as it is comfy (which is very). We’re talking about a plaid shirt!

Not just any plaid shirt though. While the style is generally an easy way to a chic outfit, being picky can pay off. If you want to really step up your look, go for a plaid shirt reminiscent of the one Kyle Richards just wore. Don’t worry — we’ve already picked one out for you!

Get the SheIn Plaid Long-Sleeve Button-Up Shirt for just $27 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, September 7, 2021, but are subject to change.

The Real Housewives star recently went to see country singer Maren Morris with her family, and she dressed impeccably for the occasion. She wore a white top with a plaid shirt over it, light-wash jeans, cowboy boots, a cowboy hat and a fringe-accented crossbody. So fun, so adorable and so inspiring for Us. We instantly went searching for a shirt just like hers, which is how we came upon this SheIn top!

This shirt’s beige variation is the closest design to Richards’, though there are three other color options if you want to pick another one or simply want one of each. They’re all soft with relaxed fits, featuring a button-up placket, a collar and long sleeves on top of their plaid prints!

Versatility is another huge reason to love this shirt. Full outfits aside, there are so many ways to style the shirt itself. Wear it open like Richards or try buttoning it up and letting it hang loose. You could tuck the entire thing in too — or tuck just half of the front in. How about tying it up in front for a cropped look or knotting it in back? Keep it buttoned up all the way or unbutton a few at the top for a slouchy V-neck effect!

This shirt can work for a variety of occasions too. Outdoor concert? Duh. But you could also wear it with slacks and flats for work, or even with a flowy midi skirt and heels for a just-fancy-enough date night ensemble. Just a few ideas to get you started!

