



Weighted blankets are only becoming more and more popular as the days go by, and now that we’re transitioning into cold days and even colder nights, we want — or need — a high-quality one more than ever. Shoppers find that owning one helps with anything from anxiety, to insomnia, to restless leg syndrome, to stress, to even alleviating symptoms of panic. Some just love it because it feels like a comforting hug. One that never pulls away too soon. No matter our reason for wanting one, now is the best time to act!

Beautyrest weighted blankets are on major sale right now at Macy’s. Like, seriously major. You’d think you would only see prices like these at the end of the cold season, but we’re lucky enough to be able to take advantage of them on our way into it instead. With limited-time specials of up to 70% off and a variety of cozy fabrics to pick and choose from, there’s no time to waste! Check out all of the amazing deals below!

Beautyrest Deluxe Quilted Cotton Weighted Blanket Collection

This weighted blanket isn’t available in just one, but three colors. It also comes in both 12 and 18 pound weights. The cloud-like cotton will keep you from overheating, while the beads inside the blanket will provide just enough pressure to relax our muscles and send us into a satisfying sleep. The 18-pound version of this blanket was originally priced at $300, but for a limited time, we can grab one for under $100! And the 12-pound version is even less!

See it: Get the Beautyrest Deluxe 12lb Quilted Cotton Weighted Blanket (originally $280) for just $84 at Macy’s! Also get the 18lb version (originally $300) for just $90! Sale ends October 6, 2019.

Beautyrest Luxury Quilted Mink Weighted Blanket Collection

Who doesn’t love a little luxury in their life, especially when it comes at such a low price? The faux mink version of this Beautyrest blanket is velvety soft and amazing for chilly fall and winter nights. Snuggling up on the couch during the way works too, of course. This version also comes in three colors and two weights, and one shopper said using it felt like “magic”!

See it: Get the Beautyrest Luxury 12lb Quilted Mink Weighted Blanket (originally $250) for just $75 at Macy’s! Also get the 18lb version (originally $280) for just $84! Sale ends October 6, 2019.

Beautyrest Duke Faux Fur Weighted Blanket

Want even more plushy goodness? Because this faux fur blanket is ready to deliver. It comes in two colors, and yes, two weights, and it’s so easy to see why it’s such a fan favorite. Shoppers say they “felt so relaxed so quickly” when they tried it out, and were relieved that it was warm, but “not overwhelmingly warm.” The therapeutic benefits go on and on, and right now we can save an extra 20% off on either version — but not for long!

See it: Get the Beautyrest Duke Faux Fur 12lb Weighted Blanket (originally $246) for just $118 with code SAVE at Macy’s! Also get the 18lb version (originally $270) for just $130 with code SAVE. Extra savings end September 29, 2019.

Need more beauty sleep supplies? Check out other products from Beautyrest here and all other blankets and throws available at Macy’s here!

