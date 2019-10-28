This Becca Cosmetics Primer Provides the ‘Perfect Dewy Look’





Even when our skin is looking and feeling its absolute best, many of Us still turn to foundation and other products to help make it appear extra flawless. It can be difficult finding the correct makeup to help amplify our appearance, so we strive to help you find the best products on the market.

Setting your skin up with proper priming products is essential in making foundation and other makeup look impeccable. Sometimes, we can even wear primer alone over moisturizer if that’s all the enhancement that we want on a given day. With no-makeup makeup still trending, this customer favorite primer from BECCA will give you a perfect face-blurring natural glow.

Get the BECCA Cosmetics Backlight Priming Filter Face Primer (originally $38) on sale for just $36 from Amazon, also available from Nordstrom! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 28, 2019, but are subject to change.

The BECCA Backlight Filter Face Primer is a pearlescent base primer that preps the skin for whatever else is part of our routine. It’s designed to give the skin a glow from within that some shoppers say is like an Instagram filter come to life!

Though this primer definitely doesn’t give the skin the same coverage that a foundation, concealer or even a tinted moisturizer can, it has blurring properties that can make the skin appear extra smooth and more even. That’s why some reviewers are stating that it can look like you’ve put a filter over your face in real life!

This primer is said to be made for all-day wear and transition into the night with ease. It’s made to look dewy on the skin, meaning that it’ll give your face a stunning glowy look that is not matte at all. It’s great to wear underneath matte foundations if you want to give it more of a sheen, or to wear with a luminous foundation if you’re going for a seriously glam look.

Shoppers say that this BECCA primer “illuminates your skin from within” and that it makes the skin look “look flawless and radiant.” They say that this product “isn’t heavy or sticky,” which makes it comfortable to wear for hours on end. One reviewer even said that this product is “literally magic in a bottle” and that it can make them go from “exhausted to radiant looking in under one minute!”

