Be Kinder to Your Hair and Skin With These Satin Pillowcases





Let’s face it — we could all be taking better care of our hair and skin. Washing our faces every day to remove dirt and makeup before bed, plus making sure that we don’t dry out our follicles through overheating, are key when it comes to keeping everything in check — not to mention looking as healthy as possible!

But newsflash — the key to this success doesn’t all lie in trendy topical creams and washes. You may not have thought to introduce satin pillowcases into your bedroom decor, but they come with a ton of amazing benefits that can actually help improve the health of your hair and skin. Plus, you can order them from Amazon for an amazing price!

Get the Bedsure Satin Pillowcase for Hair and Skin set for prices starting at just $9, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, November 11, 2019, but are subject to change.

This set of satin pillowcases from Bedsure is seriously so pretty. Satin just screams luxurious, but these beauties are actually very affordable — you can pick up a pair for as little as $9. There is no excuse for you to not scoop them up for yourself, and we’re sure that after learning all of the benefits that you can get from switching to these pillowcases you’ll be completely sold!

So, what are the benefits here? Let’s start with how this pillowcase can help your hair. For starters, the satin material doesn’t snag on hair the same way that cotton does, meaning that your hair can become less prone to breakage. Satin also doesn’t absorb moisture the same way that cotton does, which means that your locks can retain moisture better while you sleep.

In terms of the skin benefits, these satin pillowcases can help protect against facial sleep lines, which can sometimes develop into wrinkles. You face can stay moisturized the same way that your hair can because of the low absorption rate of satin — and they can also help reduce the friction against your eyelashes which can help protect them from breaking as well.

You can choose from 16 different color options, and there’s a shade to fit any decor theme. There are also three different sizes to choose from — standard, queen and king. With all of the benefits that you can get from simply switching our your pillowcases, why wouldn’t you order this set from Bedsure for yourself? We certainly plan on it!

