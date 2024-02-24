This Summer, We’re Serving Ombré Tiered Ruffles

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Forget the sundresses. Everyone can wear swimsuits. When the warm weather hits this year, we’re going to go out in absolutely gorgeous tiered ruffles aplenty, girlypop. It’s the type of fun, lighthearted fashion there needs to be more of. So unserious. So unpretentious. And super comfortable to boot. We found the perfect dress for the season, and you’re going to want to live in it.

Related: 21 Tummy-Control Dresses for Summer — Under $40 These dresses all have tummy-control or slimming properties that will give you a slimming effect — shop now at Amazon! Details here.

Walmart has become a sort of go-to spot lately for unique-looking dresses that think outside the box, and this fun little number is no different. Not only is this dress breezy, cute, and comfortable, but it’s just the sort of different you might be looking to add to your closet. The BeeYaSo Short Sleeve Summer Dress is just $17 at the chain store, and it looks like one you’ll want to slip into all summer long as soon as it arrives.

Get the BeeYaSo Short Sleeve Summer Dress for just $17 at Walmart!

The top of the dress looks like a nice girly T-shirt with ruffly sleeves, but it has layers of darkening grays that work out to be shaped like a flowy, flattering T-shirt dress that you can wear alone, with leggings, tights, or even over your swimsuit when the weather is warm. It has just the right amount of flounce too, though it will still cover the areas that need to be covered if you’re concerned about length.

Get the BeeYaSo Short Sleeve Summer Dress for just $17 at Walmart!

This is the perfect addition to any wardrobe that’s in dire need of something fun. It’s fun, unique, appropriate for any situation, and best of all, it’s totally affordable. For less than $20, you might want to buy two so you can keep one handy while the other is in the wash. You’ll want to jump into this dress any time you can because of its sheer versatility, so might as well have one on reserve!

Get the BeeYaSo Short Sleeve Summer Dress for just $17 at Walmart!

Don’t sleep on Walmart, everyone. We keep on finding gems there that you wouldn’t believe. And this is the summer that you flaunt all those finds, coming up very soon!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us