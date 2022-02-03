So Sweet! This Strawberry Print Cardigan Is an Amazon Bestseller

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Berry cute! Cardigan shopping is one of our favorite hobbies — we can never have enough. They’re also the perfect layering pieces that we can wear from season to season. Even when we store away all of our cold-weather clothes at the end of winter, we always keep our cardigans in our closet for spring and summer too.

Our new favorite find is definitely one we want to wear year round. It has one of the cutest prints we’ve ever seen, and with great reviews to back it up and a very nice price point, we’re deeming it a total must-have. Even if you’re not a huge strawberry fan when it comes to eating, you won’t be able to resist the sweetness of this adorable print!

Get the Belle Poque ¾ Sleeve Embroidery Cropped Cardigan Sweater for just $29 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, February 3, 2022, but are subject to change.

This soft, stretchy sweater is black with an embroidered, dainty strawberry print on both the torso and sleeves. Obviously this was an instant obsession for Us. It perfectly blends both winter and summer vibes into one piece that will work with a practically endless amount of outfits. The vintage-inspired design is just everything!

This cardigan has three-quarter-length sleeves and a cropped hem with tall ribbing for a flattering, waist-cinching effect. It also features ribbing at the ends of the sleeves and at the V-neckline and placket, which is accented with five functional buttons. These buttons are red to match the strawberries, and they’ll let you wear this piece open or closed!

We love this cardigan because it’s the type that can be worn as a layering piece or as your actual top when it’s buttoned up. You can keep it simple with a pair of jeans or denim shorts, or you can go full retro with a flared skirt and heels. It has a cute print but it’s not loud or busy, so it will be able to work with a huge variety of other pieces!

Love this cardigan so much that you want more? Check out the others on the page! There are cherry print versions, solid versions and some precious floral versions as well. You could soon have a whole closet full of adorable cardigans. What a dream!

