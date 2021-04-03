The Chic Neckline Instantly Elevates This Everyday Bodysuit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Honestly, we could wear bodysuits every day of the week. They’re the foundation for so many outfits that we create, but we don’t want the aesthetic to get stale. To avoid looking like we’re rocking the same ensemble all the time, we usually get creative by changing up what’s on the bottom.

But it doesn’t have to stop there! We can also diversify our bodysuit repertoire by investing in different cuts and necklines. Allow Us to explain: Our latest obsession is this bodysuit from BelleLovin, which has an ultra-flattering square neckline that breaks away from the standard scoop-neck look!

Get the BelleLovin Women’s Scoop Neck Bodysuits Sleeveless Tank Top Jumpsuits for prices starting at just $9, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 30, 2021, but are subject to change.

Square necklines tend to be flattering on a variety of garments, but they work particularly well on fitted bodysuits! As the straps are naturally wider set due to the cut, a square shape can help cover up any awkward space in between the neck and arm regions. If you’ve ever experienced this type of bunching, you know exactly what we’re talking about!

Also, many fashion-forward influencers love the square neckline, which is a major selling point for Us! The design can give your ensemble more structure and a Euro-chic vibe.

This bodysuit comes in an incredible range of colors! You’ll surely be able to find a shade that complements numerous pieces in your closet. Aside from classic black and white options, you can go for brighter hues like lilac or coral for the spring and summer! There’s no reason to be basic all the time, so why not spice things up a bit and take a fashion risk with this bodysuit? Shoppers say that the quality is next level and the price is right, and after a bit of research, we couldn’t agree more. What are you waiting for?

