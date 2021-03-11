Channel JoJo Fletcher’s $510 Initial Necklace Style for Just $39

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

While we’ve come to rely on Bachelor Nation for endless entertainment over the years, many contestants have evolved into major style stars too! This is especially true when it comes to all of the ladies throughout the franchise — their Instagram feeds serve as a goldmine for fashion inspiration.

Fan-favorite JoJo Fletcher is always someone to watch when it comes to enviable outfits, which is why we noticed she’s been sporting an adorable initial necklace as of late! We love the look, but not the price tag — her version currently costs a whopping $510, but we found a nearly identical piece for just $39 on Amazon!

The necklace that Fletcher wears may slightly differ in design, but the overall aesthetic is seriously similar. The two letters on her necklace dangle off the chain like charms, while the Deidreamers option keeps everything in line (see below). That being said, this detail is totally worth saving nearly $500 on this chic style!

Not only is the necklace we found incredibly affordable, it also offers surprisingly high quality for the price. It’s made from .925 sterling silver, and if you choose to purchase the yellow gold version to match Fletcher’s look, it’s plated with genuine 14K yellow gold! The plating helps the necklace from getting tarnished, which can often happen with cheaper metals like brass. It’s safe to wear as often as you’d like!

In terms of logistics, you can score the necklace personalized with either two or three letters — and the chain length is 18 inches with an adjustable notch that may be shortened to 16 inches. It also comes in a beautiful box, which is ideal if you’re scooping up a thoughtful gift. The price of this sweet and stylish piece of jewelry is almost too good to be true!

