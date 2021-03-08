Channel 1 of Duchess Kate’s Latest Looks in This White Wrap Bodysuit

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The Royal Family is all over the news for a slew of reasons right now, but if you’re looking for a respite from the chaos taking over every newsroom in world, we’ve got you. Sometimes you really just want to know more details about Duchess Kate’s latest outfits, and that’s where Shop With Us comes in!

Just recently, Kate and her husband, Prince William, hopped on a video call to speak with vulnerable families about the positive impact of the COVID-19 vaccines. She wore a white Holland Cooper bodysuit underneath a blazer, accenting the look with statement diamond earrings. We were instantly in love with the bodysuit and we knew we wanted to channel the look!

Sadly (but not surprisingly), Kate’s bodysuit is now sold out. Considering its original price, however, which was nearly $165, we would have been searching for this more affordable option regardless. We found this bodysuit on Amazon and knew it was the one. Just like Kate’s, it’s white with long sleeves, a faux-wrap design and a thong bottom. You can definitely recreate her look with a piece like this in your arsenal, as well as create so many more winning outfits!

This bodysuit is made of 95% cotton with 5% spandex for stretch. The cotton keeps it soft, skin-friendly and breathable, which is important for when you’re layering it under other pieces, while the stretch factor is obviously always a plus for a fitted silhouette. It also has a surplice neckline and ruching at the side for a flattering effect!

Get the FAIMILORY Surplice Wrap Ruched Plunge Neck Deep V Long Sleeve Thong Bodysuit for just $14 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 8, 2021, but are subject to change.

You can dress this bodysuit up for a more professional look like Kate’s with your own blazer and trousers, or you can dress it up in a fancier way by pairing it with a flowy skirt and heels. You can also keep it totally casual by wearing it under your favorite pair of jeans in any wash or color. White goes with everything! And if you do want some color, there’s also a bold, red-hot version available.

$14 to channel a duchess’ look isn’t too bad in our book, especially when it could lead to so many other types of outfits. Grab your size before everyone else does!

