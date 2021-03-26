This Classic and Affordable Moto Jacket Is a Must-Have for Spring

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

There are certain types of jackets that are relevant throughout the year, and the classic leather moto jacket is absolutely one of them. It’s not necessarily built for the cold winter months, but it’s the ultimate transitional piece!

If you don’t already own a trusty leather jacket to layer over dresses and other springtime looks, this affordable option from Bellivera is one to check out immediately. It has that coveted edgy aesthetic and it’s currently set at a price that won’t break the bank. Plus, it has over 4,000 amazing reviews that speak to its quality and versatility!

Get the Bellivera Women’s Faux Leather Moto Casual Jacket for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2021, but are subject to change.



We’re obsessed with this jacket for numerous reasons — it’s such a strong vibe! Its look stays true to the traditional moto style that’s beloved by celebrities. It has a slightly slanted zipper and a lovely collar with metal hardware details in all the right places. We also love how fitted the jacket is, as it can showcase your figure beautifully!

The finishing touch is the belt that’s right at the hem of the jacket, which packs a fashion-forward punch. This piece is also incredibly lightweight, which is ideal for the start of spring. If you’ve stressed about what to throw on before heading out to brunch or running errands, this will come through in the clutch.

Bellivera Women’s Faux Leather Moto Casual Jacket See it!

Get the Bellivera Women’s Faux Leather Moto Casual Jacket for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Our favorite way to style this type of garment is to wear it with romantic dresses. The rocker appeal of the jacket clashes with the more feminine feel of a dress, and the end result is eye-catching. That being said, you can team this jacket with pretty much any outfit imaginable and it will be a hit every time! This jacket won’t be collecting dust in your closet — it will be the star of the show.

See it: Get the Bellivera Women’s Faux Leather Moto Casual Jacket for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 26, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not what you’re looking for? Check out more styles from Bellivera and shop all of the clothing, shoes and jewelry available at Amazon! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!