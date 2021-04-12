17 Pairs of Belted Pants That Will Make Your Legs Look Miles Long

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If there’s one thing we learned from watching season after season of America’s Next Top Model, it’s that the longer your legs look, the more modelesque you look. We want legs that seem to go on for miles and miles, and some clothing can help enhance the illusion. Other pieces may actually make your legs look shorter though — so you have to be careful when picking and choosing!

High-rise, belted pants are always a go-to for Us when we want to elongate the appearance of our legs and cinch our waist. From summery picks to work essentials, there are so many pairs out there that deserve a spot in your closet. We’ve picked out 17 of them, and at these low prices, you’re going to be freeing up some hangers ASAP!

17 Pairs of Belted Pants for Visually-Elongated Legs

Patterned Pants

1. Our Absolute Favorite: The vertical stripes on this pair of Floerns palazzo pants will really take your legs to new heights!

2. We Also Love: We’re obsessed with the navy and white leopard print on these SySea pants!

3. We Can’t Forget: These floral ECOWISH pants make it hard to tell where you legs actually end!

Black Pants

4. Our Absolute Favorite: These GOBLES pants taper at the ankles for an elongating effect!

5. We Also Love: Prefer a wide-leg look? Check out these EOSIEDUR pants!

6. We Can’t Forget: We want to wear these poplin The Drop pants every single day!

Work Trousers

7. Our Absolute Favorite: We truly adore the gingham plaid print on these KANCY KOLE trousers — and the cool colors!

8. We Also Love: For a different take on plaid, try this pair of ShoSho pants!

Summer Pants

9. Our Absolute Favorite: These Simplee pants are already light and flowy, but the thigh-high splits will really let that summer breeze cool you down!

10. We Also Love: These tropical ECOWISH pants seriously belong on the beach!

11. We Can’t Forget: The white version of these Xintianji pants is perfect for warm weather!

Denim Pants

12. Our Absolute Favorite: The belt on these [BLANKNYC] jeans creates a paper-bag waist look that you don’t usually see on this type of denim!

13. We Also Love: These SOLY HUX skinny jeans are a great piece for elevating your everyday looks!

14. We Can’t Forget: How pretty are these flared SUNSIOM jeans? Swoon!

Faux-Leather Pants

15. Our Absolute Favorite: These faux-leather Honganda pants are serious show-stoppers!

16. We Also Love: These LKOUS pants fit like leggings but are perfect for nights out on the town!

17. We Can’t Forget: For a small splurge, we totally recommend these Free People pants!

Looking for more? Shop more pants on Amazon here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!