



Every fashion lover has a checklist of staple pieces, and one that will remain on that list indefinitely is the leather jacket. It’s so effortlessly cool, it goes with everything and it just makes you feel like you have it all together — even if you’re rocking the joggers you wore to sleep last night. Been there!

You can’t go wrong with a leather jacket, but because it’s such a popular piece, it doesn’t always stand out in a crowd. It’s not like we’re going to trade it for a completely different type of item just for the sake of it though. We just need one with a little something special — one that draws all eyes to it, even in a sea of similar pieces!

Get the Bernardo Mixed Media Leather Moto Jacket (originally $405) for just $270 at Nordstrom!

Are you seeing that sale price on this Bernardo jacket? How epic is that — especially for such a fan-favorite piece? Shoppers have truly dubbed this a “super” jacket, calling it “super versatile, “super soft” and “super cool.” They say the design is “exceptional” and that “the details are executed perfectly.” They love how the leather “feels like butter” and produces an “elegant drape” that not every moto jacket is capable of!

What they may love most though is the mixed media aspect — the accents that visually set this jacket apart from others. While it’s mostly made of black sheepskin leather, it also features contrast suede panels in a chocolatey brown, as well as a leopard-print trim on the notched lapels and hiding underneath the collar! Fold the collar up and button it to show off the leopard in all of its glory. Insert Chandler Bing voice here: Could we be any more obsessed?

Get the Bernardo Mixed Media Leather Moto Jacket (originally $405) for just $270 at Nordstrom!

This moto jacket has a classic cut with asymmetrical zipper details, as well as two front zip pockets. It’s fully lined on the inside with a breathable material for comfort, and it features seam details on the front and back to flatter your shape. It’s perfect, honestly, as expected from Bernardo!

Bernardo is a Canadian outerwear brand known for its “international design standards and sensibility,” always creating innovative pieces with premium materials that are sure to impress. This jacket exemplifies just what makes Bernardo so special, so the fact that we can save $135 on it is incredible!

This jacket is available in both regular and petite sizes, so find yours and get ordering! With such a significant sale price and everyone shopping for the holidays, we expect sizes to disappear fast. Let’s make sure we don’t miss out!

Get the Bernardo Mixed Media Leather Moto Jacket (originally $405) for just $270 at Nordstrom!

Not your style? Check out more from Bernardo here and other sale jackets available at Nordstrom here!

