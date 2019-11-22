You’ll Be Living in These Adorable Cuffed UGG Boots All Winter Long





Do you remember when everyone and their mother just had to have a pair of UGG boots? They were the winter boot of the moment in the early 2000s and beyond, and they’ve since evolved into a truly iconic shoe. When you think of shearling-lined boots, chances are UGG is the first brand that comes to mind!

We all fell in love with the classic boot back in the day. And while those tried-and-true styles are always great go-to footwear for the winter season, the brand has totally revamped their classic mini boot and created this amazing cuffed version. All we have to say is that we’re obsessed!

These UGG Fluffed Mini Quilted booties are going to be our new favorite boot this season. We seriously cannot get over how adorable they are! They’re about as tall as the classic mini boot style, but have a cuffed look to them that reveals a luxurious quilted fluffy sheepskin outer-layer. These boots are the epitome of cute and we can’t to wear them everywhere that we go!

These boots are made in a pull-on style, and have a tab that’s embroidered with UGG’s logo to help slip them on — which runs all the way down the back of the quilted fur cuff. UGG’s classic logo is stitched at the back of the heel, true to the brand’s tradition — and offer the same standard of comfort that we’ve all come to expect from the footwear company.

There are six different color options to choose from. The black, navy and grey pair all have a monochromatic look, where the cuffed fur matches the color of the soft suede upper material. The three other versions are a bit on the funkier side in terms of their colorways. The black pair features a multicolored UGG logo on both the back of the heel and along the tab, which adds just a bit of whimsical fun. The light brown pair reveals fun leopard-print fur on the quilted cuff — and the fur on the light pink pair feature a dynamic multicolored pattern.

Shoppers say that these boots are their “cutest UGGS yet” and that, as usual, the company “did not disappoint!” They say that they’re perfect “for long walks and shopping” and add that they “get so many compliments” when they wear them! These UGG booties are great for just lounging around the house — but they’re definitely stylish enough to wear outside whenever you want!

