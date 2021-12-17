These Will Be Your Go-To Boots for 2022 — Get $118 Off

Sponsored content. Us Weekly receives compensation for this article as well as for purchases made when you click on a link and buy something below.

Usually when we’re shopping for a pair of new boots, we end up with something we like that can go with a lot of outfits. All good things, right? “Good” is the word we want to focus on here though. Do we want to have a “good” fashion sense, or do we want our style to endlessly impress every time we step outside?

We know it’s tough, because if your boots end up too colorful or covered in charms and studs, they might have trouble going with as many outfits as the simple ones do. It can take a lot of searching to find that perfect middle ground that rises above the rest. And we did that searching. Now it’s up to you to grab a pair of these stunning Bernardo boots while they’re on sale!

Get the Bernardo Sutton Boots (originally $298) now starting at just $189 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Black is the most popular boot color, and that’s why we’re so excited that the black pair of these boots is 40% off right now. That’s $118 in savings! That’s a huge deal for such a renowned shoe brand. And these unique booties are more than worth it. They’re like Chelsea booties that have ascended straight into the future of footwear!

These round-toe boots have a smooth calf leather upper with a classic Chelsea shape and stretchy goring, plus a pull-loop at the heel to make them even easier to slip on and off. You’re already getting luxury here, but it’s the midsole and outsole that will catch everyone’s attention. You have a thin strip of a translucent midsole lying atop the contrasting white rubber outsole. This outsole is heavily lugged for some edge — a huge trend in fashion right now. This also means you’re getting a bit of a heel and platform for a bold height boost!

Get the Bernardo Sutton Boots (originally $298) now starting at just $189 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Even the inside of these Sutton boots is impressive, boasting a breathable suede leather lining and a cushioned leather insole. Just because you can’t see them from the outside doesn’t mean their quality shouldn’t measure up to the rest. Comfort is very important to Us, and these shoes have it. You can easily wear them all day long!

Let’s get back to the versatility of these boots a bit. I own a pair, and however I’ve worn them, I’ve received compliments from both friends and strangers, whether I was wearing distressed jeans and a silky blouse or a mock-neck sweater dress and tights. They’d even be cool in the summer with a pair of shorts. They’re black and white, so they’ll go with everything — and yet they’ll upgrade every look. Check them out in the brown and off-white shades too!

Get the Bernardo Sutton Boots (originally $298) now starting at just $189 at Zappos! Free shipping!

Not your style? Shop more from Bernardo here and check out other boots on sale at Zappos here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!