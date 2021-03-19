This Stunning Wrap Maxi Skirt Is a Boho-Chic Dream

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As the spring season creeps in, the first thing we think about is what we’re going to wear. Yes, our favorite dresses are at the top of the list — but we can’t forget about all of the chic skirts we desperately miss during the cold-weather months! Skirts are incredible garments for numerous reasons, but their endless versatility is a particularly appealing feature. There are just so many ways to style them!

Maxi skirts are ideal to wear at the start of spring, as it’s still not warm enough to bust out our mini styles quite yet. Need an upgrade to your collection? This skirt from BerryGo is worth a look! It’s super flowy and has a boho vibe that will make you feel like the belle of the ball whenever you put it on. In fact, it’s serving up salsa dancer energy!

Get the BerryGo Women’s Boho Floral Wrap Maxi Skirt for prices starting at just $18, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 19, 2021, but are subject to change.



This skirt has so much going for it — just look at the stunning silhouette! First of all, it’s a wrap-style skirt that’s bound to appear flattering and feminine on a variety of body types. Often times, wrap skirts don’t provide proper coverage, but shoppers say that this particular option accomplishes the job. You can even adjust how tight or loose the skirt is on your frame, and some reviewers even suggest sizing down if you want to go for a more fitted aesthetic!

In terms of design details, the hem of the skirt has a ruffle, which looks seriously feminine and adds to its laid-back glamour. Flowy, voluminous and fabulous — the three traits that make a skirt worth buying! We can picture ourselves spinning around in this skirt at a backyard barbecue — or even simply posing for mirror selfies.

This skirt comes in a slew of different floral patterns that are perfectly fitting for the new season. We know, we know — florals for spring. It may not be the most groundbreaking trend, but it’s a hit for a reason. It doesn’t matter how predictable your warm-weather look is — what matters most is how you feel in what you’re wearing. This maxi skirt is bound to boost both your mood and closet. Now let’s dance!

