Tie-dye fashion has become a mainstay in our wardrobe, specifically in the loungewear department. It has been one of the top trends of the past year, and it’s not going anywhere! Now that spring is underway, we need lighter tie-dye lounge pieces to relax in — and we want these fabulous finds to be as comfortable as possible.

Once the weather gets warmer, we adore lightweight waffle knit garments. They’re cozy, but still breathable! It’s one of our all-time favorite knits, after all. Naturally, when we discovered this waffle-knit hoodie from Berryou, it was an absolute no-brainer — and it’s currently sitting in our cart!

Get the Berryou Women’s Drawstring Waffle Tie Dye Long Sleeve Pullover Sweatshirt for prices starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 16, 2021, but are subject to change.

This sweatshirt is a strong tie-dye find, and it may be one of best yet! The combination of subtle tie-dye prints and waffle-knit material is a match made in lounge heaven. It’s a staple hoodie with stylish, slouchy drop-shoulder sleeves and a loose fit in the bodice. One reviewer said they decided to go for a more oversized fit and sized up. They were thrilled with the results, so if that’s the silhouette you seek, channel this savvy shopper.

The three different tie-dye prints currently available are all major. Instead of your typical pinwheel look, the tie-dye is almost cloud-like — and the dreamy vibes effortlessly fit in with the energy of the warm-weather months!

As we mentioned, waffle-knit loungewear is always a good idea thanks to its cooling capabilities — but it’s also stretchy and flexible too. While traditional thick sweatshirt material is more suitable for colder climates, this will be a hit once the temperatures start soaring. We’re packing away all of our heavy hoodies and crewnecks right now, and trading them in for this perfect waffle-knit sweatshirt! Care to join Us?

