This $31 Maxidress Is What Spring Break Style Dreams Are Made Of

Are you heading out of town this month for spring break or starting to plan a chic summer escape? We’re counting down the days until we can put our “Out of Office” auto-reply emails on and take a break from the daily grind!

Naturally, whenever we’re prepping our suitcases, overpacking becomes a major concern. Planning outfits is the only way to guarantee you’re not slapped with overweight baggages fees at the check-in desk. A game plan is key, and this just so happens to be a dress that we’re convinced you need for your next getaway!

Dresses are pretty much the ideal item to pack for vacations because they’re an all-in-one ensemble! They don’t take up tons of space, and you don’t have to waste your time gazing in the mirror as you figure out how to style it. Just grab your favorite pairs of heels or flats, add some accessories and you’re good to go! This maxidress is the perfect pick for a nice evening dinner while on a scenic vacay.

This is a halter-neck dress that cinches at the waist and billows out into a full-tiered skirt, which creates a romantic ruffled look. It’s made from a soft 100% cotton material that’s breathable and easy to wear, which bodes well for tropical locations.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress for just $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress for just $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

This maxi comes in eight colors and prints. You can get it in a solid shade, including black, burgundy or bright orange. But if you prefer a pattern, you’ve got your pick of polka dots and florals — which are all beyond chic. As a bonus, the patterned dresses come with a belt that you can tie in a adorable bow to further accentuate your waist.

We’re loving the boho vibes that this dress serves — it just screams summertime style! Even if you don’t have a vacation coming up, you will find so many different occasions to rock this. It will look incredible at any backyard bash, and there’s no time like the present to scoop it up!

See it: Get the PRETTYGARDEN Women’s Casual Halter Neck Sleeveless Maxi Dress for just $31, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not the style you’re looking for? Check out more pieces from PRETTYGARDEN and shop all of the women’s fashion available on Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!