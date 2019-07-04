The fireworks aren’t the only thing lighting up our lives this 4th of July! Independence Day is the perfect holiday to treat ourselves thanks to so many amazing sales.

But with so many sales to see and so little time to shop, we’ve gone ahead and done all the hard work. From makeup to clothes and every sale in-between, we rounded up the best sales and hottest deals to shop all week long. Just remember to thank Us later!

Pier 1

Starting on July 4 and running until July 7, shoppers can enjoy an additional 25% off any regular priced, sale or clearance item when using offer code FIREWORKS at checkout. It’s the perfect time to stock up on everything from bedroom decor to outdoor furniture or maybe even both. With a sale this good, it’s impossible not to steal each and every deal!

Jewlr

Is anyone out there looking to up their jewelry game? If so, there’s never been a better time! From now until August 8, Jewlr is offering up to 65% off so many of its bestselling pieces. From dainty rings to nameplate necklaces, it’s the sweetest sale to shop ASAP!

Yankee Candle

We’re all looking for a way to spark things up a bit and thanks to the Yankee Candle 4th of July Sale, everyone now can. From now through July 4, the fan-favorite retailer is offering 50% off all large candles! It’s the perfect time to stock up on all those wish list items and maybe even put some away for later in the year. The options are as endless as the assortment of candles available!

HP

Everyone knows a photo is worth a million words and this sale will help us do it. HP is offering this all-in-one printer and camera for just under $60 (that’s over 60% off and $100 less than Amazon)! Plus, there’s even free shipping on this do-it-all printer that’s about the size of a cell phone. Consider Us sold!

NeedSupply

NeedSupply is the perfect one-stop shop for everything from accessories to clothes and more. The site is offering major markdowns up to 50% off including everything from jackets to bikinis and every piece in between.

Victoria’s Secret

Everyone knows that the Victoria’s Secret Semi-Annual Sale has been sizzling all season long, but PINK flip flops are now just $9.95! That’s right, everyone can slide into their favorite shoe of the season for just under $10.

GlossyBox

GlossyBox is the monthly subscription service that offers subscribers an opportunity to test out five full-size beauty products a month. When using offer code JULY4 at checkout, first-time users can receive their first month free when subscribing for three months!

Quay Australia

Sunglasses will never go out of style! From July 3 to July 7, all shoppers have the perfect opportunity to stock up and save an additional 20% off sale items. Hurry, it’s a deal too good not to steal!

Kenneth Cole

Sliding into a fresh pair of kicks has never been easier thanks to Kenneth Cole. For a limited time, the brand is offering up to 40% off everything sitewide!

Juicy Couture Beauty

For a limited-time, Juicy Couture is offering a free full-sized Juicy Couture Glitter Velour Lipstick in Girl Stuff with any $100 purchase and free shipping when using promo code SPARKLE at checkout at JuicyCoutureBeauty.com!

Nine West

Starting July 1 at midnight and running until July 5 at 11:59 p.m., Nine West is offering $29.99 & up on select styles. Plus, they’re also offering BOGO 50% on everything else!

Banana Republic

From June 28 to July 7, Banana Republic is offering 60% off the entire site plus an additional 50% off when using promo code CLEARANCE at checkout! Some restrictions apply, see store for details.

Winc

From now until July 7, Winc is offering all first-time subscribers $25 off of their first monthly wine subscription!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!