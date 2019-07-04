



It’s time to press pause on backyard barbeques, fireworks and beach days and direct your attention to the Macy’s 4th of July Sale. We can finally tackle that summer refresh we’ve been dying to do on everything from our homes to our wardrobes.

From July 2 to July 7, it’s nothing but a sale on sale! For one week only, it’s time to stock up on anything and everything with deals on bedroom decor, kitchen essentials and even clothing. All we have to do is use promo code FOURTH at checkout for an additional 20% off select items. We told you this sale is good! It’s the perfect time to fill all of those spring cleaning voids with the best of the best.

Is anyone feeling a bit overwhelmed? Don’t! These are the five best deals to steal during the massive Macy’s 4th of July Sale now.

Women’s Clothing

Our Absolute Favorite: This cotton T-shirt is the perfect piece to wear to any family gathering or late night firework show! It’s the perfect way to show our holiday spirit, especially with all of the shades to select from. While we’re a bit partial to the festive red, white and blue shades, all nine of them are sensational. And did we mention the sleeves? So swoon-worthy!

See it: Grab the Charter Club Cotton Circle-Trim T-Shirt, Created for Macy’s (originally $50) now with prices starting at just $20 at Macy’s! (Be sure to use code FOURTH at checkout for an additional 20% off select colors!)

Outdoor Furniture

Our Absolute Favorite: Forget about making a minor upgrade, let’s make a major one! This 7-piece set is the perfect addition to any backyard or patio. The table comes equipped with six sling dining chairs that are fabulous. It’s the perfect way to kick off any family celebrations this weekend and will be just as great next season, too!

See it: Grab the Outdoor Cast Aluminum 7-Pc. Dining Set, Created For Macy’s (originally $2,299) now with prices starting at just $849 at Macy’s!

Handbags

Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone knows that no summer is complete without a new handbag! And, thankfully we’ve found one just in time. This straw tote comes available in everything from stripes to prints and even flamingos! Making it even more amazing? It can easily go to and from work as well as the beach! Consider our summer wardrobes (and lives!) officially complete.

See it: Grab the INC International Concepts I.N.C. Tropical Straw Tote, Created for Macy’s (originally $40) now with prices starting at just $20 at Macy’s!

Bedding

Our Absolute Favorite: Everyone knows we’re all just one sheet set away from our best night sleep. This 4-piece set comes equipped with a flat sheet, fitted sheet and the choice of one or two pillowcases. These sheets are crafted from 100% cotton, feature an 800 thread count and come available in eight different colors.

See it: Grab the Charter Club Sleep Luxe Sleep Luxe 800 Thread Count, 4-PC Queen Sheet Set (originally $170) with prices now starting at $68 at Macy’s!

Kitchen Electrics

Our Absolute Favorite: From crispy chicken to a loaf of bread, this air convention fryer will have it whipped up in no time! With eight easy-to-use settings, a 60-minute auto-off and even a two-year manufacturer warranty, it’s hard not to be sold! Plus, just think of all the crispy chicken, fries and even loaves of bread that can easily be prepared! Now, we’re sold!

See it: Grab the Crux 5.3-Qt. Digital Air Convection Fryer (originally $145) now with prices starting at just $85 at Macy’s!

