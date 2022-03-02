Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

The grass really is greener on the other side of winter. Spring brings many wonders our way — fresh flowers in bloom, warmer weather — but along with these perks of nature, we also experience seasonal allergies. Our sinuses tend to flare up due to extra pollen in the air, and suddenly we’re sneezing like we have a bad cold. And until we commit to spring cleaning, the dust in our home only makes these symptoms worse.

According to Helpline, the best way to combat seasonal allergies inside is to invest in a strong air purifier. These machines filter the air and remove harmful particles from irritating your system. We tracked down the seven best air purifiers on sale now from Amazon for a limited time. Get a good night’s sleep with the help of these heavy-duty space cleaners!

This Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W)

Awarded Top Pick by Wirecutter, this small but mighty air purifier features a four-stage filtration system, LED air quality monitor, adjustable air speeds and a timer. With over 15,000 reviews, this air purifier is quite the popular product.

Get the Coway Airmega AP-1512HH(W) True HEPA Purifier for $195 (originally $230) at Amazon!

This Medify MA-25 Air Purifier

This powerful air purifier cleans spaces up to 1,000 square feet in just one hour! Programmed to remove 99.9% of particles such as allergens and smoke, this top-rated tool includes a touch screen panel with a timer, fan speed settings, child look and filter replacement indicator. As one shopper proclaimed, “IT IS WORTH IT. EVERY SINGLE PENNY.”

Get the Medify MA-25 Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter for $265 (originally $295) at Amazon!

This Storebary Air Purifier

Energy Star certified, this air purifier is ozone-free for even cleaner air quality. “Perfect for allergy season,” one customer declared. “I have to say that I love this air purifier because it works quickly to improve the air quality with a small size.”

Get the Storebary Air Purifier with H13 True HEPA Filter for $88 (originally $118) at Amazon!

This Levoit Air Purifier

Need a functional filter on the go? This compact air purifier is easily portable and ideal for smaller spaces. Another benefit is the aromatherapy feature — you can also add essential oils to the aroma pad to spread soothing fragrances throughout the room.

Get the Levoit Air Purifier for Home Bedroom for $45 (originally $50) at Amazon!

This Blueair Blue Pure 211+

Tested and trusted for reliable results, this air purifier features an intuitive auto mode, HEPASilent technology and an activated carbon light. Energy efficiency for the win! And the sleek packaging will seamlessly blend into any space.

Get the Blueair Blue Pure 211+ Auto Large Area Air Purifier for $270 (originally $340) at Amazon!

This MSA3 Air Purifier

This quiet, user-friendly air purifier is a game-changer. “Would ABSOLUTELY recommend this purifier,” one reviewer said. “It takes up minimal space, is super lightweight and easy to move around and is very quiet, especially on the sleep mode if you’re really sensitive to white noise sounds.”

Get the MSA3 Air Purifier for Home Large Room and Bedroom with True HEPA Filter for $110 (originally $130) at Amazon!

This Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier

Last but not least, this air purifier looks like a vintage vinyl player. In addition to its stylish appearance, this product contains a honeycomb-structured carbon filter to capture fases and volatile compounds in the air. One customer called it the “Apple of air purifiers.”

Get the Bissell air320 Smart Air Purifier with HEPA and Carbon Filters for Large Room and Home for $250 (originally $340) at Amazon!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!