Our Picks: The Best Amazon Mattress Deals for 2021

New year, new mattress! Why not kick off 2021 with a brand new bed setup and improve your beauty rest in the process? If you’ve had the same mattress for a couple of years now, chances are that you’re due for an upgrade.

Mattresses can get expensive, and are incredibly confusing to shop for. That’s why we’ve created this comprehensive guide to provide you with the ability to make an informed purchase. Not only are we showcasing the best mattresses that are available now on Amazon, we’ve found seriously amazing deals! From $189 to $497, the range is vast — so there should be an option that suits your budget.

To find the perfect mattress for you, we thought it would be most important to highlight a few areas of concern that many shoppers face. We chose mattresses based on what problems they solve — from those suffering from back pain, to side sleepers, to hot sleepers and everyone in between, the wide variety of mattresses below should be helpful in setting up your optimal sleeping situation. There are numerous types of mattresses profiled, so whether you’re in the market for a plush memory foam moment or desire a cooling mattress that will keep you comfortable, your needs are bound to be met. And of course, as is the case with many of Amazon’s offerings, the customer service and shipping situation is next-level efficient — so you can trust you’re in good hands. Keep reading for more information on how you should pick your mattress, and get ready to elevate your shut-eye experience for years to come.

3 Quick Picks:

Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 29, 2021, but are subject to change.

How to Choose a Mattress — 5 Things to Consider

What type of a sleeper are you? This will play a huge role in the type of mattress you select. If you don’t know which mattresses are best, we have some great insights and suggestions to share!

What type of feel are you looking for? Different materials will give you different sensations while you sleep. Are you looking for firmness, or do you want a mattress that’s more cloud-like? This also plays into what type of sleeper you are, so be sure to read ahead for more info.

Are you a hot or cold sleeper? The type of mattress you pick and the materials it’s made from play a huge role here.

What’s your budget? Don’t just go for the least-expensive mattress — it may be worthwhile to spend the extra dollars on a higher-quality option. The good news is that all of our picks are under $500!

What type of bed frame are you working with? If you have a high platform bed, you may want to look at mattresses that aren’t 12 or 13 inches thick. Keep height in mind while shopping!

10 of the Best Mattress Deals on Amazon

Best Overall Mattress Deal: Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12 Inch Mattress

This mattress is one of Amazon’s top sellers, and it’s up for grabs at an unbelievable price! It has different layers of gel-infused foam within its structure, which is ideal for every type of sleeper out there.

Get the Vibe Gel Memory Foam 12-Inch Mattress with free shipping for $270, available at Amazon!

Best Mattress Deal for Back Pain: Sweetnight 10 Inch Queen Size Mattress

This mattress is great for anyone who deals with pesky back pain, because it’s firm enough to support your posture while you sleep — but it’s still soft and plush so that you don’t feel any uncomfortable tension.

Get the Sweetnight 10 Inch Queen Size Mattress-Infused Gel Memory Foam Mattress for Back Pain Relief & Cool Sleep with free shipping for $497, available at Amazon!

Best Memory Foam Mattress Deal: Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress

This memory foam mattress is not only ultra-soft and luxe, the material is infused with refreshing green tea for a seriously amazing night’s sleep!

Get the Zinus 12 Inch Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress with free shipping for $271, available at Amazon!

Best Mattress Deal for Stomach Sleepers: Avenco Queen Memory Foam Mattress

You need a mattress to have the proper firmness to support your body weight, but you don’t want to feel like you’re sleeping on a rock. This mattress strikes that difficult balance, and it’s suitable for every type of sleeper — not just stomach sleepers!

Get the Avenco Queen Memory Foam Mattress in a Box, 10 Inch Gel-Infused Queen Size Mattress with Removable Plush Cover with free shipping for $439, available at Amazon!

Best Mattress Deal for Side Sleepers: Novilla 10 inch Gel Memory Foam Queen Size Mattress

If you tend to snooze on your side, you need a mattress that can handle the pressure you’re putting on your body while you sleep. This foam mattress has the right type of density that’s not too soft or firm — but just right!

Get the Novilla 10 inch Gel Memory Foam Queen Size Mattress for Cool Sleep & Pressure Relief with free shipping for $310, available at Amazon!

Best Hybrid Mattress Deal: Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Medium Feel-Queen Mattress

This mattress gives you the best of both worlds! On the bottom, you have a thick layer of innersprings, which is topped off with a dense layer of plush memory foam — fantastic for anyone who prefers their mattress to be bouncy and soft.

Get the Linenspa 10 Inch Memory Foam and Innerspring Hybrid Medium Feel-Queen Mattress with free shipping for $250, available at Amazon!

Best Cooling Mattress Deal: Classic Brands Cool Gel Bed Mattress

Shoppers are calling this gel mattress a “blessing” for so many different reasons. They love the firm feel that doesn’t go overboard and still feels cloud-like. They say they notice the cooling effects of the materials, so if you’re a hot sleeper this is definitely the mattress for you!

Get the Classic Brands Cool Gel Bed Mattress Conventional, Queen (originally $380) on sale with free shipping for $315, available at Amazon!

Best Firm Mattress Deal: LUCID 10 Inch Memory Foam Firm Feel – Gel Infusion – Hypoallergenic Bamboo Charcoal Mattress

Shoppers say that the firm quality of this mattress is amazing for the price! It also has cooling properties within the foam, which will be excellent for the summer season.

Get the LUCID 10 Inch Memory Foam Firm Feel – Gel Infusion – Hypoallergenic Bamboo Charcoal Mattress with free shipping for $272, available at Amazon!

Best Soft Mattress Deal: ZINUS 12 Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress

This mattress is super thick and has an amazing pillow-like feel that you’ll want to melt into every single night. Sign Us up!

Get the ZINUS 12 Inch Cloud Memory Foam Mattress with free shipping for $369, available at Amazon!

Best Under-$200 Mattress Deal: Signature Design by Ashley M69531 Mattress, Queen

This multi-layered mattress from Ashley is the best deal on a quality queen-sized mattress that you’re going to find. It has an innerspring layer, as well as a few foam layers to give it that perfect plush feel — with tons of bounce to boot!

Get the Signature Design by Ashley M69531 Mattress, Queen (originally $240) on sale for just $189, available at Amazon!

