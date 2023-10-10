Your account
The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $30

By
Prime Day deals under $30
Getty Images

Happy Prime Day! Serial shoppers, this is our Super Bowl. Today and tomorrow, Amazon is blessing our browsers with a wide range of deals across all departments!

We swept the site searching for the best discounts and deductions exclusively for our Us Weekly audience. Keep scrolling to check out these major markdowns, all under $30! From fashion to fitness, these savings are seriously slay.

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $30

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Under $30

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask
Amazon

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. The cult-favorite Laneige Sleeping Mask is now on sale at Amazon! Celebrity fans includes Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Kate Hudson, Keke Palmer, Brooke Shields, Kelly Ripa — the list goes on and on. This hydrating balm will make your lips feel luscious and super soft!

See It!

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Under $30

striped sweater
Amazon

Striped sweaters are trending this fall! We’re absolutely obsessed with this collared pullover, which looks like a high-end splurge. Style this knit with straight-leg jeans and booties or sneakers for an easy OOTD. Peep more fashion deals below!

See It!

Best Prime Day Travel Deals Under $30

portable steamer
Amazon

Want to remove wrinkles from clothing when you’re on the go? The next time you go on a trip, take this easy-to-use, portable steamer with you! It’s a travel game-changer (and a no. 1 bestseller!). Check out other packing essentials below!

See It!

Best Prime Day Health and Wellness Deals Under $30

Beekeeper's Naturals throat spray
Amazon

Kim Kardashian says this Beekeeper’s Naturals Throat Spray “works amazing” on sore throats! I love the soothing honey taste myself. Stay healthy in cold and flu season with this immune support supplement. And shop additional wellness products below!

See it!

amazon-prime-day-day-1-deals

