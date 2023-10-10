Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Happy Prime Day! Serial shoppers, this is our Super Bowl. Today and tomorrow, Amazon is blessing our browsers with a wide range of deals across all departments!

We swept the site searching for the best discounts and deductions exclusively for our Us Weekly audience. Keep scrolling to check out these major markdowns, all under $30! From fashion to fitness, these savings are seriously slay.

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals Under $30

Best Prime Day Beauty Deals Under $30

THIS IS NOT A DRILL. The cult-favorite Laneige Sleeping Mask is now on sale at Amazon! Celebrity fans includes Sydney Sweeney, Gigi Hadid, Kate Hudson, Keke Palmer, Brooke Shields, Kelly Ripa — the list goes on and on. This hydrating balm will make your lips feel luscious and super soft!

Best Prime Day Fashion Deals Under $30

Striped sweaters are trending this fall! We’re absolutely obsessed with this collared pullover, which looks like a high-end splurge. Style this knit with straight-leg jeans and booties or sneakers for an easy OOTD. Peep more fashion deals below!

Best Prime Day Travel Deals Under $30

Want to remove wrinkles from clothing when you’re on the go? The next time you go on a trip, take this easy-to-use, portable steamer with you! It’s a travel game-changer (and a no. 1 bestseller!). Check out other packing essentials below!

Best Prime Day Health and Wellness Deals Under $30

Kim Kardashian says this Beekeeper’s Naturals Throat Spray “works amazing” on sore throats! I love the soothing honey taste myself. Stay healthy in cold and flu season with this immune support supplement. And shop additional wellness products below!

