Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Our 21 Favorite Dresses, Tops and Bra Buys

Prime Day basically feels like Christmas in June! We’re months away from the holiday season, and this sale is likely the last opportunity to treat ourselves to serious steals until Black Friday. If you’ve ever shopped Prime Day before, you know how amazing the deals are — but navigating them all? Well, that’s a tricky feat for even the most experienced online shoppers.

We suggest leaving it up to the professionals — a.k.a. Us! We’re bringing you all of the best deals throughout this year’s Prime Day extravaganza, and right now we’re tackling all of our favorite dresses, bras and tops. Keep reading and get to shopping before this year’s Prime Day deals come to an end!

Our Favorite Prime Day Deals on Dresses, Tops and Bras

Dresses

1. Our Favorite Trendy Mini Dress: This number from Wild Meadow has the most stylish square neckline that looks flattering on virtually everyone!

2. Best Summer Shirtdress: The colorful stripes on this sleeveless button-down dress from Tommy Hilfiger couldn’t be more perfect for the season!

3. Our Favorite Versatile Jersey Dress: The V-neckline on this short-sleeve Amazon Essentials dress makes it super easy to dress up or down!

4. Our Favorite Casual Everyday Dress: We love the comfy, loose-fitting silhouette of this scoop neck t-shirt dress — a must for any closet!

5. Best Classic Summer Dress: Wear this Goodthreads cami dress with some sneakers during the day, and your favorite pair of stilettos for a night out!

6. Best Preppy Summer Dress: Does it get more preppy-chic than a polo dress? We’re obsessed with this one from Lacoste!

7. Our Favorite Simple Tank Dress: This Amazon Essentials dress is swingy and will make you feel fabulous every time that you wear it!

Bras

8. Best Comfy Scoop Neck Bra: This bra from Calvin Klein has the look of a bralette with the support of a classic underwire bra!

9. Our Favorite Wire-Free Bra: We love how structured the design of this True & Co. bra is — it feels more like a longline bralette!

10. Best Classic Everyday Bra: Shoppers say that this essential T-shirt bra from Calvin Klein is their daily go-to!

11. Best Seamless Bralette: You can wear this longline bralette from Calvin Klein whenever you want to feel comfortable, and you can try wearing it as a crop top too!

12. Our Favorite Lacy Bralette: We love the unique design of the lace on this True & Co. bralette, and it’s available in a wide range of sizes!

13. Our Favorite Underwire Lace Bra: You’ll feel romantic and oh-so feminine while wearing this adorable bra from Calvin Klein!

14. Best Sports Bra: This simple racerback sports bra from Under Armour will get you excited for your daily gym sessions!

Tops and Sweaters

15. Best Classic Hoodie: This hoodie from The Drop is a loungewear staple, but the raw edge hem gives it an edgier look!

16. Best Crewneck Sweatshirt: Any serious loungewear connoisseur will also have a classic crewneck like this one from Amazon Essentials ready for relaxation!

17. Our Favorite Simple Crop Tank: You can wear this ultra-stretchy tank from American Apparel with high-waisted jeans or as a comfy bralette!

18. Our Favorite Elevated Tank: This loose ribbed tank from Lucky Brand can be styled casually with jeans or dressed up with a maxi skirt!

19. Best Trendy Button-Down Top: We adore the boxy fit of this short-sleeve shirt from The Drop!

20. Best Simple Logo Tee: This crewneck T-shirt from Levi’s has an embroidered logo that’s too trendy!

21. Our Favorite Graphic Tee: If you’re a fan of the late Prince, you’re going to want to get your hands on this purple T-shirt!

