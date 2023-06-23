The Best Early Amazon Prime Day Deals on Apple Products

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

They say an apple a day keeps the doctor away — we say an Apple product a day keeps our boredom away! At this point, who isn’t addicted to their iPhone, iPad, Apple TV or Apple watch? We’re always on iCloud nine, streaming and scrolling and swiping away.

But if you’ve ever had to stop by the Genius Bar to replace one of your tech treasures, you know that these Apple items ain’t cheap (there’s a reason I still have the iPhone X). But rather than sit around for the next release from the Apple Store, you can actually shop Apple deals right now on Amazon! And it’s not even Amazon Prime Day yet — though dates have officially been announced. Mark your calendars for July 11 and July 12 — it’s going down!

Sign up for an Amazon Prime membership!

Speaking of Amazon Prime, this would be a great opportunity to sign up for the subscription service. Once you join, you’ll get free delivery and speedy shipping on all Amazon purchases! You’ll also enjoy all the benefits of Amazon Prime Day next month. And in addition, you’ll get to watch unlimited TV shows and movies through Prime Video. What are you waiting for? Click here to become an Amazon Prime member today!

The Best Apple Deals at Amazon

Whether you’re in the market for a new tablet, smart watch or charger, Amazon has some amazing tech staples on sale! Keep scrolling to shop the best early Amazon Prime Day deals on all your Apple favorites!

Apple Wireless Airpods

Sick of your cord headphones always getting twisted? These hands-free Bluetooth Airpods allow you to stream music and podcasts and make phone calls with up to 24 hours of battery life.

Was $129 On Sale: $99 You Save 23% See It!

Apple Macbook Air Laptop

Time for a laptop upgrade? This Macbook Air has super fast memory with 18 hours of battery life and a sharp display.

Was $1,000 On Sale: $800 You Save 20% See It!

Apple iPad

Much more affordable than a laptop, this iPad is basically a phone, computer and camera in one! Featuring fast Wi-Fi connectivity, superior screen quality and all-day battery life, this iPad is a smart investment.

Was $329 On Sale: $270 You Save 18% See It!

Apple TV 4K

Am I the only person who still needs to buy an Apple TV? I’ve been dying to watch Shrinking, Ted Lasso and other hit TV shows and movies! Now you can score your own Apple TV with a Siri remote.

Was $199 On Sale: $134 You Save 33% See It!

Apple Airtags 4-Pack

If you’ve ever lost your luggage at an airport, then you know how valuable and helpful these Apple Airtags are! Keep track of your devices in your Find My app.

Was $99 On Sale: $90 You Save 9% See It!

Apple MagSafe Portable Charger

This Apple MagSafe battery pack allows you to charge your iPhone 12, 13 or 14 on the go! Compact, convenient, wireless and automatic.

Was $99 On Sale: $84 You Save 15% See It!

Apple Watch Smart Watch

Apple Watches are a game-changer in the tech space! Now you can send a text, make a phone call, stream music and track your health without using your phone.

Was $529 On Sale: $459 You Save 13% See It!

Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below: