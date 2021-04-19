7 of the Best Back-Smoothing Bras You’ll Actually Love Wearing

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

We all know how difficult it is to find a bra that properly fits our chest. Cup sizes are truly hard enough to deal with, especially as they somehow seem to differ brand by brand. Sometimes there’s gapping, sometimes there’s spillage — you know the deal. When you turn around to the back though, things aren’t necessarily looking much better!

You can tell that a lot of brands don’t put much thought into the backside of a bra. We want things to look smooth back there, and we obviously don’t want to deal with any tight discomfort. With all of the potential issues a bra presents, finding a good back-smoothing one isn’t always the easiest. We decided to take on the task, however, and we’ve picked seven different kinds we think you may actually love to wear!

Best for Everyday Wear

This seamless bra is ultra-smooth and silky and is made with breathable fabric that will lie invisibly under your clothing. It has removable pads, a pretty U-back shape and a longer-line fit, so there’s no room for any squeezing or bulging!

Get the PRETTYWELL Sleep Bra starting at just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Fuller Figures

This underwire bra features mega-stretchy fabric that specifically “shapes and smooths bumps and bulges along [the] back and sides.” It has a banded frame for added support too, so if you have a fuller chest, we think this is an amazing option — as do tons and tons of Amazon reviewers!

Get the Vanity Fair Beauty Back Smoothing Underwire Bra (originally $44) starting at just $26 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Smaller Chests

This push-up bra gives you an extra oomph in all of the right places while keeping everything else smooth and relaxed. It has a wide band that lies flat and comfortably against your back — no hooks! — and its fabric “feels like butter.”

Get the DOBREVA Push-Up Bra starting at just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Date Night

This little lace number is definitely a show-stopper. It has a wide mesh band in back with four rows of hooks to keep things smooth, comfortable and in place, while the front is padded for a voluptuous effect. We love the little charm too!

Get the FallSweet Padded Push-Up Lace Bra starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Working Out

This yoga sports bra is fully lined, flexible and moisture-wicking, making it a great choice for when you start to sweat. Its bottom band is made to fit nice and snug so nothing pops out of place, while the fabric in back nicely covers any typical areas of insecurity and the straps lie flat!

Get the Core 10 Light Support ‘Spectrum’ Scoop Back Yoga Sports Bra for just $25 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best for Improving Your Posture

Did you know the bra you wear can affect your posture? This one has an amazing X-shape back for reinforcement, providing support while simultaneously covering up and smoothing out the majority of your upper back. It hooks in front too!

Get the DELIMIRA Full Coverage Back Support Posture Bra for just $22 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

Best Bralette

Boody bralettes have become a fast favorite among celebrities, and for good reason. The sustainable bamboo material is seam-free, cooling and breathable, and the lack of any padding, clasps, fasteners or underwire on this bra means it’s a great, comfy, flattering choice for everyday wear!

Get the Boody Body EcoWear Shaper Bra starting at just $17 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, April 19, 2021, but are subject to change.

