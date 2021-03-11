Shoppers Say This Sports Bra Feels Just Like a Pricey Lululemon Piece

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Finding more affordable alternatives to workout essentials from brands like Lululemon has become a passion of ours, and we think we’re pretty good at it! As much as we adore treating ourselves with a high-end piece, we like to limit our spending whenever possible.

Here’s the truth: You can still score Lululemon-style items for much more budget-friendly prices, and this Lavento sports bra is proof of that! Tons of shoppers are saying that it completely measures up to the look and quality of similar sports bras from Lululemon — but you’ll end up paying about a third of what you would drop at the mall.

Get the Lavento Women’s Strappy Sports Bra Medium Support Workout Training Top for prices starting at $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 11, 2021, but are subject to change.



It’s no surprise that reviewers have many positive things to say about this sports bra, with one even claiming this option appears to be made from “the same fabric” as Lululemon’s famed garments! This immediately caught our attention, but let’s be real — it is not the exact same fabric. However, this affordable sports bra from Lavento clearly stands out from the competition and is garnering plenty of fans on its own.

The sleek design of the sports bra is also worth mentioning. It has a longer fit that can function as a crop top with high-waisted leggings, and the back features criss-cross straps that look incredibly chic. The minimal straps in the back also give you more room to breathe during intense workouts, which is always a plus!

This range of sports bras is super supportive and comfortable. The sizing spans from Small up to XX-Large, and according to the accompanying chart, the largest option should be able to accommodate a 40DD bra size! Each bra is available in a slew of staple shades that will complement your preexisting leggings collection. If you’re looking to save some money on high-quality sports bras that are comparable to the cream of the crop, shoppers say this one is worth every penny. Sold!

