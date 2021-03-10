If We Had to Pick 1 Crop Top for Our Closet, It Would Be This Beauty

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

When we shop for basics, we’re not simply searching for filler items. Basics are often viewed as garments you wear to fill gaps in your wardrobe. It’s like when you buy an extravagant statement piece, but need a basic so cover up underneath so it’s less revealing. We use basics like that sometimes too. But our main criterion when shopping for a basic is actually…how does it look solo?

We love basics that are so well done that their designs are enough to garner compliments all of their own — and on their own. Killer basics are key for recreating that highly-adored, model-off-duty type of look. A simple shift in a top’s silhouette, a slightly higher or lower hem or even a wider or taller neckline could be what takes a piece to the next level!

Get the SweatyRocks Casual Round Neck Short Sleeve Solid Basic Crop Top T-Shirt starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

This crop top seriously sets the gold standard for all basic crop tops out there. It’s not tight, but it’s not so loose that it appears baggy — and while it’s cropped, it’s not so cropped that you would ever find it unflattering. It’s the type of super cute tee you can pull on even on a day when you wake up feeling totally “blah” and end up taking outfit selfies because you love how it looks so much!

This tee is lightweight and soft with a round neckline that’s slightly wider and more relaxed than your typical crew neckline. It also has short sleeves with an integrated roll-up design. Starting to see why this is our chosen crop top if we had to pick just one? We do hope, however, that if we did have to stick to just this one, we’d be allowed to have it in all of its 18 colors!

Get the SweatyRocks Casual Round Neck Short Sleeve Solid Basic Crop Top T-Shirt starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Want to hear about those colors? You can keep it simple and neutral with shades of black, white, grey and khaki, or you can brighten things up with shades of purple, pink, blue, green, yellow and more. The potential outfits are pretty much infinite, especially when you’re stocked up on these colors.

With so many stellar reviews, so many colors and so many looks to create, we know this SweatyRocks tee will have a space (or numerous spaces) in our wardrobe for a long time to come. Finally, a basic that’s anything but!

Get the SweatyRocks Casual Round Neck Short Sleeve Solid Basic Crop Top T-Shirt starting at just $10 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 10, 2021, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Shop more from SweatyRocks here and look through more tees here! Don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!