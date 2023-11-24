Your account
15 Best Black Friday Rug Deals Up to 75% Off

By
Black Friday rug sales
Target

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Cut a rug with the best Black Friday deals on rugs! Carpets are the foundation of every room, and yet we rarely think to replace our old rugs over time. Now’s your chance to elevate your interior with these sale styles up to 75% off!

From area rugs to accent rugs, these 15 carpets are all cozy and chic. Run to score these rugs before they sell out!

Loloi Skye Collection Area Rug

area rug sale
Amazon
Was $259You Save 63%
On Sale: $95
See It!

NuLoom Latice Tassel Area Rug

tassel area rug
Amazon
Was $396You Save 59%
On Sale: $162
See It!

NuLoom Handwoven Farmhouse Jute Area Rug

jute rug deal
Target
Was $69You Save 75%
On Sale: $17
See It!

Threshold x Studio McGee Indoor/Outdoor Plaid Rug

plaid rug
Target
Was $200You Save 30%
On Sale: $140
See It!

Rifle Paper Co. x Loloi Eden Mughal Garden Cream Rug

Rifle Paper Co. rug
Wayfair
Was $940You Save 68%
On Sale: $305
See It!

Loloi II Medallion Area Rug

medallion area rug
Amazon
Was $259You Save 73%
On Sale: $71
See It!

Nourison Mid Century Native Art Rug

native art rug
Target
Was $60You Save 50%
On Sale: $30
See It!

Safavieh Distressed Area Rug

distressed area rug
Amazon
Was $600You Save 74%
On Sale: $155
See It!

Artistic Weavers Moroccan Shag Area Rug

shag area rug
Amazon
Was $610You Save 73%
On Sale: $166
See It!

Nourison Passion Modern Painterly Indoor Area Rug

colorful area rug
Target
Was $163You Save 50%
On Sale: $82
See It!

NuLoom Risette Geometric Shag Tassel Area Rug

tassel area rug
Target
Was $93You Save 49%
On Sale: $47
See It!

Threshold Floral Block Printed Blue Rug

blue floral rug
Target
Was $25You Save 28%
On Sale: $18
See It!

Beachcrest Home Erroll Jute/Sisal Natural Rug

Wayfair jute rug
Wayfair
Was $128You Save 61%
On Sale: $50
See It!

Bungalow Rose Power Loom Performance Rug

power loom rug
Wayfair
Was $315You Save 55%
On Sale: $141
See It!

Mercury Row Abstract Power Loom Area Rug

abstract area rug
Wayfair
Was $459You Save 70%
On Sale: $138
See It!

amazon-daily-deals-black-friday

