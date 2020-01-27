The obsession with leggings has never been bigger, and there are more versions on the market than we can keep up with. With so many options out there, how are we ever sure that we’re buying the perfect pair to suit our needs? There are so many different types of leggings, and sometimes we don’t know how to distinguish one from another.

There’s a pair of leggings for every situation — from working out at the gym to just lounging around at home. There are even leggings out there that you can get away with wearing to work or to a fancier occasion! The key to finding a way to wear leggings for nearly any event is all in the styling. You have to figure out the right top and shoes that can elevate a simple pair of black leggings and make them look ultra-chic!

With all of the choices out there, it can be a task to dwindle it down to a single pair. There are a lot of factors to consider: you have to take the price into account, the material that they’re made from as well as where you plan on rocking them. Another thing to consider is the reviews. Fellow shoppers know best and you can tell a lot about a garment from reading what they have to say. It’s still quite a project, so to help you out we’ve rounded up our all-time favorite leggings — all of which serve a specific purpose and come in multiple color options (including black, of course). Happy shopping!

This Slimming Pair

Leggings that keep you looking toned and trim are one of the more popular options. Just think of them as versatile shapewear!

Get the Homma Premium Thick High Waist Tummy Compression Slimming Leggings starting at just $20, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This High-End Pair

These are basically the Cadillac of leggings — they’re welcome in the gym, but we think they’re best for Sunday errands.

Get the Lululemon Align Pant 28” for prices starting at $98, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Top-Notch Faux-Leather Pair

For a night out or an office look, this pair is the answer!

Get the Topshop Piper Faux Leather Skinny Leggings for just $68 at Nordstrom!

This Funky Velvet Pair

When you need a fashion moment but still want to be comfortable, velvet leggings are your new stylish secret weapon!

Get the Cemi Ceri Women’s J2 Love Velvet High Waist Leggings for prices starting at just $17, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Affordable Athletic Pair

If you don’t want to splurge on your workout gear, then these yoga pants are the move — they start at $10, so you don’t have to stress about keeping them in pristine condition.

Get the Oalka Women Power Flex Yoga Pants for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 2, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Everyday Pair

Sometimes, basic is the best — which is why we recommend having a simple staple in your arsenal. These are ideal for any casual activity, from going to the movies to leaving the gym.

Get the Daily Ritual Women’s Ponte Knit Legging for just $18, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, October 21, 2019, but are subject to change.

This Ultra-Smooth Pair

Comfort is key — and this premium pair is as soft as can be. Wear them on the weekends to get your relaxation on.

Get the Zella Live In High Waist Leggings starting at just $69 at Nordstrom!

These Jeggings

Jeggings are an absolute must if you want to hide the fact that you’re wearing leggings. Stealth style at its most fabulous!

Get the Amazon Essentials Women’s Standard Pull-on Jegging for prices starting at just $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

This Lifting and Sculpting Pair

Anyone looking for a boost in the body department should look no further than these butt-lifting leggings. A fitness aficionado’s dream come true!

Get the RUNNING GIRL Butt Lifting Leggings for prices starting at just $11, available on Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 27, 2020, but are subject to change.

