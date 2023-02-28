10 of the Most Captivating Colognes for Men

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
There are a few things that can always elevate a man’s aura. A nice pair of shoes and well-groomed facial hair (or lack thereof) are definitely up there, but a cologne can take things to the next level.
Scent can have a majorly enticing effect, which is why we definitely encourage all guys to check out colognes — especially for special occasions. Whether you want something woodsy, something clean or something fresh and unisex, we have 10 amazing options for you to check out below, including designer brands and lesser known, affordable finds. A nice bonus? They’re all on Amazon!
Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue for Men
Pros:
- A longtime fan-favorite
- Notes of bergamot, rosemary, pepper and oak moss
- Available in numerous sizes
Tommy by Tommy Hilfiger for Men
Pros:
- Fresh scent
- Notes of cranberry, amber and cinnamon
- On sale
Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette for Men
Pros:
- Number one bestseller
- Beachy scent
- Under $20 for 3.3 fl. oz.
Azzaro The Most Wanted Men's Cologne
Pros:
- Intense, spicy scent
- Notes of toffee, bourbon and woods
- A little goes a long way
Guess Seductive for Men
Pros:
- Notes of cardamom, pink pepper, vetiver and musk
- Reviewers say people always ask what they're wearing
- Just $21
Lattafa Bade'e Al Oud for Glory
Pros:
- Unisex scent
- Notes of saffron, patchouli and musk
- Comes in great gift box
Cremo Palo Santo Eau de Toilette
Pros:
- Powerful but not overpowering
- Smoky, leathery scent
- TSA-friendly
Murdock London Black Tea British Cologne
Pros:
- Notes of black tea, geranium and cedarwood
- Shoppers say it makes them feel invincible
- Premium find
Duke Cannon Supply Co. Solid Cologne
Pros:
- Solid cologne in tin for easy traveling
- Notes of cold water, crisp greens and fresh air
- A portion of proceeds benefits U.S. veterans
18.21 Man Made Men's Cologne
Pros:
- Sweet tobacco scent
- Complex mixture of nearly 30 oils
- Inspired by Virginia pipe tobacco
