10 of the Most Captivating Colognes for Men

There are a few things that can always elevate a man’s aura. A nice pair of shoes and well-groomed facial hair (or lack thereof) are definitely up there, but a cologne can take things to the next level.

Scent can have a majorly enticing effect, which is why we definitely encourage all guys to check out colognes — especially for special occasions. Whether you want something woodsy, something clean or something fresh and unisex, we have 10 amazing options for you to check out below, including designer brands and lesser known, affordable finds. A nice bonus? They’re all on Amazon!

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue for Men Pros: A longtime fan-favorite

Notes of bergamot, rosemary, pepper and oak moss

Available in numerous sizes Starting at $31.00 See it!

Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette for Men Pros: Number one bestseller

Beachy scent

Under $20 for 3.3 fl. oz. Starting at $19.00 See it!

Azzaro The Most Wanted Men's Cologne Pros: Intense, spicy scent

Notes of toffee, bourbon and woods

A little goes a long way Starting at $103.00 See it!

Guess Seductive for Men Pros: Notes of cardamom, pink pepper, vetiver and musk

Reviewers say people always ask what they're wearing

Just $21 $21.00 See it!

Lattafa Bade'e Al Oud for Glory Pros: Unisex scent

Notes of saffron, patchouli and musk

Comes in great gift box Was $44 On Sale: $31 You Save 30% See it!

Cremo Palo Santo Eau de Toilette Pros: Powerful but not overpowering

Smoky, leathery scent

TSA-friendly $24.00 See it!

Murdock London Black Tea British Cologne Pros: Notes of black tea, geranium and cedarwood

Shoppers say it makes them feel invincible

Premium find $114.00 See it!

Duke Cannon Supply Co. Solid Cologne Pros: Solid cologne in tin for easy traveling

Notes of cold water, crisp greens and fresh air

A portion of proceeds benefits U.S. veterans Was $25 On Sale: $21 You Save 16% See it!

18.21 Man Made Men's Cologne Pros: Sweet tobacco scent

Complex mixture of nearly 30 oils

Inspired by Virginia pipe tobacco $86.00 See it!

