10 of the Most Captivating Colognes for Men

 Shutterstock

There are a few things that can always elevate a man’s aura. A nice pair of shoes and well-groomed facial hair (or lack thereof) are definitely up there, but a cologne can take things to the next level.

Scent can have a majorly enticing effect, which is why we definitely encourage all guys to check out colognes — especially for special occasions. Whether you want something woodsy, something clean or something fresh and unisex, we have 10 amazing options for you to check out below, including designer brands and lesser known, affordable finds. A nice bonus? They’re all on Amazon!

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue for Men

Dolce & Gabbana Light Blue for Men Eau de Toilette Spray, 2.5 Fl Oz
Dolce & Gabbana

Pros:

  • A longtime fan-favorite
  • Notes of bergamot, rosemary, pepper and oak moss
  • Available in numerous sizes
Starting at $31.00
Tommy by Tommy Hilfiger for Men

Tommy by Tommy Hilfiger for Men Eau de Cologne Spray, 3.4 Oz
Tommy Hilfiger

Pros:

  • Fresh scent
  • Notes of cranberry, amber and cinnamon
  • On sale
Was $37On Sale: $32You Save 14%
Nautica Voyage Eau de Toilette for Men

Nautica Voyage Eau De Toilette for Men - Fresh, Romantic, Fruity Scent - Woody, Aquatic Notes of Apple, Water Lotus, Cedarwood, and Musk - Ideal for Day Wear - 3.3 Fl Oz
Nautica

Pros:

  • Number one bestseller
  • Beachy scent
  • Under $20 for 3.3 fl. oz.
Starting at $19.00
Azzaro The Most Wanted Men's Cologne

Azzaro The Most Wanted Parfum — Mens Cologne — Fougere, Oriental & Spicy Fragrance, 1.69 Fl Oz
Azzaro

Pros:

  • Intense, spicy scent
  • Notes of toffee, bourbon and woods
  • A little goes a long way
Starting at $103.00
Guess Seductive for Men

Guess Seductive Men Edt Spray, 3.4 Fl. Oz
GUESS

Pros:

  • Notes of cardamom, pink pepper, vetiver and musk
  • Reviewers say people always ask what they're wearing
  • Just $21
$21.00
Lattafa Bade'e Al Oud for Glory

Lattafa Bade'e Al Oud, Oud for Glory for Unisex Eau de Parfum Spray, 3.4 Ounce
Lattafa Perfumes

Pros:

  • Unisex scent
  • Notes of saffron, patchouli and musk
  • Comes in great gift box
Was $44On Sale: $31You Save 30%
Cremo Palo Santo Eau de Toilette

Cremo Spray Cologne, Palo Santo (Reserve Collection), A Combination of Bright Cardamom, Dry Papyrus and Aromiatic Palo Santo, 3.4 Fl Oz
Cremo

Pros:

  • Powerful but not overpowering
  • Smoky, leathery scent
  • TSA-friendly
$24.00
Murdock London Black Tea British Cologne

Murdock London Black Tea Cologne | Subtle, Spicy, Timeless | Made in England | 3.4 oz
Murdock London

Pros:

  • Notes of black tea, geranium and cedarwood
  • Shoppers say it makes them feel invincible
  • Premium find
$114.00
Duke Cannon Supply Co. Solid Cologne

Duke Cannon Supply Co. Solid Cologne for Men Midnight Swim - Cold Water, Crisp Greens, Fresh Air - Concentrated Balm, Travel-Friendly Tin, Made with Natural & Organic Ingredients, 1.5 oz (1 unit)
Duke Cannon Supply Co.

Pros:

  • Solid cologne in tin for easy traveling
  • Notes of cold water, crisp greens and fresh air
  • A portion of proceeds benefits U.S. veterans
Was $25On Sale: $21You Save 16%
18.21 Man Made Men's Cologne

18.21 Man Made Menâ€™s Cologne, Tobacco Vanilla Fragrance - Long-Lasting Eau de Parfum for Men, Sweet Scent with Woodsy Undertones - Eau de Toilette with Masculine Aromatics, 3.4 Fl Oz
18.21 Man Made

Pros:

  • Sweet tobacco scent
  • Complex mixture of nearly 30 oils
  • Inspired by Virginia pipe tobacco
$86.00
16 Best Shaving Creams for Men in 2023

