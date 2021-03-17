Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

You can bring out the color of your eyes in numerous ways. Of course, makeup is usually the most popular way to do this — but clothing is actually just as important! Not sure where to start? We hear you — it can be a challenging task, and that’s why we’re breaking down some of the top color palettes to shop if you want your green eyes to make a strong statement.

A good way to start is by looking at the color wheel and selecting the shades that are traditionally the opposites of your eye color. It’s not that simple though! While the technical opposite of green is red, the color next to red — purple — is actually a much wiser bet in order to make your eyes appear brighter. You can also help bring out the green in your eyes by wearing darker shades of green or yellow. The good news? We picked out a slew of warm-weather fashion pieces for you to shop in all three of these color groups! Check out our fabulous finds below, and get ready for everyone to start noticing those gorgeous green peepers like never before!

Rich, Bold Green Shades

Going green has never been so stylish — the bolder, the better!

Our Favorite Fashion Picks:

This super loose and flowy top from BELONGSCI can work for both day and night, and comes in the most stunning deep shade of emerald. Swoon!

Another great everyday top is this short-sleeve blouse from ROMWE. Pick it up in the rich army green shade to make your eyes pop!

A simple wrap-style mini dress like this one from SheIn is perfect for the spring and summer, and we adore the striking green shade it’s available in right now.

This Grace Karin lace flare dress is made for fancier nights out, and you can’t go wrong with its deep green hue.

This Tempt Me one-piece swimsuit has a V-neck plunge neckline that shoppers are obsessed with, and the forest green color is absolutely eye-catching!

If you prefer a two-piece bathing suit, this set from Charmo in dark green is the ultimate pick!

Light or Pale Yellow Shades

Mellow yellow! Get into the swing of spring with this complementary hue.

Our Favorite Fashion Picks:

Any Type of Purple Shade — Seriously!

Purple and green may be most famously associated with Barney, but trust Us — it’s beyond chic.

Our Favorite Fashion Picks:

