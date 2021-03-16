Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If we want to make our eyes pop, we tend to try out different makeup techniques and eyeshadow colors — but why stop there? The clothing we wear can highlight our peepers too, and we’re here to help you get started.

For blue eyes, experts agree that a few popular color palettes work particularly well. For starters, tried-and-true neutrals are seriously complementary — think varying brown shades, plus traditional black and white tones. As we all know, bronze-adjacent eyeshadow looks brighten up blue eyes the most, so wearing these colors makes perfect sense! But according to various fashion fans, pinks, greens and bold blue shades are also amazing. While some of these hues help bring out the cool tone of your blue eyes, others may closely match the shade for a sleek, soothing effect.

We picked out essential spring and summer staples for you to shop below — including swimsuits! Get ready to show off your baby blues all year long!

Browns, Taupes and Staple Neutral Shades

Our Favorite Fashion Picks:

Dark and Rich Blue Shades

Our Favorite Fashion Picks:

Vibrant, Rosy Pinks

Our Favorite Fashion Picks:

This off-the-shoulder top from Farktop is voluminous and romantic, and the three different pink colors are all eye-catching! Wear the blouse with jeans or dress it up for date night.

We’re also digging this chiffon number from YOINS! It’s available in a bold pink and a more muted salmon tone, both of which will make your blue eyes shine.

The style of this ruched bodycon dress from Verdusa is a hit with shoppers, and you can take your pick from a few pink shades!

Make a splash in this bright, high-neck fuchsia dress from OUGES! The color will surely make a statement.

A pink tie-dye bikini set? Don’t mind if we do! This gem from ZAFUL arrives with two different tops and a pair of string bikini bottoms that you can mix and match.

If you really want to go bold with your swimwear, we suggest this strappy one-piece from SweatyRocks that comes in a hot pink hue!

Bright, Muted Shades of Green

Our Favorite Fashion Picks:

