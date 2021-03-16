Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
If we want to make our eyes pop, we tend to try out different makeup techniques and eyeshadow colors — but why stop there? The clothing we wear can highlight our peepers too, and we’re here to help you get started.
For blue eyes, experts agree that a few popular color palettes work particularly well. For starters, tried-and-true neutrals are seriously complementary — think varying brown shades, plus traditional black and white tones. As we all know, bronze-adjacent eyeshadow looks brighten up blue eyes the most, so wearing these colors makes perfect sense! But according to various fashion fans, pinks, greens and bold blue shades are also amazing. While some of these hues help bring out the cool tone of your blue eyes, others may closely match the shade for a sleek, soothing effect.
We picked out essential spring and summer staples for you to shop below — including swimsuits! Get ready to show off your baby blues all year long!
Browns, Taupes and Staple Neutral Shades
Our Favorite Fashion Picks:
- We’re loving this simple and elegant button-down blouse from luvamia, and it comes in a handful of neutral shades. Our favorite has to be the classic brown color!
- Another casual everyday top that we’re obsessed with is this waffle knit option from MIHOLL, and it’s available in a soft oatmeal color that will suit your blues.
- This midi cowl-neck slip dress from J.O.A. has a bronzy metallic shade, and we’re crushing on the subtle leopard print as well!
- This one-shoulder crop top from Florens is up for grabs in a variety of browns and warm neutrals.
- The cinnamon-like brown shade of this two-piece suit from CUPSHE is too cute to pass up!
- We also adore this brown high-cut one-piece from SOLY HUX, which will make you feel like a bronzed babe at the beach!
Dark and Rich Blue Shades
Our Favorite Fashion Picks:
- The royal blue color of this puff-sleeve knit top from SheIn has a regal vibe — buying ASAP!
- Another shade that looks great with blue eyes is navy, and this long-sleeve blouse from CANIKAT has the ultimate tone!
- This wrap peplum blouse from SheIn is ultra-dramatic and is an amazing top to wear for a fancy night out. Get it in the gorgeous royal blue hue to make your eyes pop!
- Keep your look refined by rocking this flattering V-neck swing dress from STYLEWORD! It’s a bestseller on Amazon thanks to the trendy cobalt blue.
- This royal blue one-piece bathing suit from Tempt Me has a high neckline that is sure to complement blue eyes.
- For a two-piece look, this bikini from SweatyRocks comes with a basic square-neck top and high-waisted bottoms. Available in three blues!
Vibrant, Rosy Pinks
Our Favorite Fashion Picks:
- This off-the-shoulder top from Farktop is voluminous and romantic, and the three different pink colors are all eye-catching! Wear the blouse with jeans or dress it up for date night.
- We’re also digging this chiffon number from YOINS! It’s available in a bold pink and a more muted salmon tone, both of which will make your blue eyes shine.
- The style of this ruched bodycon dress from Verdusa is a hit with shoppers, and you can take your pick from a few pink shades!
- Make a splash in this bright, high-neck fuchsia dress from OUGES! The color will surely make a statement.
- A pink tie-dye bikini set? Don’t mind if we do! This gem from ZAFUL arrives with two different tops and a pair of string bikini bottoms that you can mix and match.
- If you really want to go bold with your swimwear, we suggest this strappy one-piece from SweatyRocks that comes in a hot pink hue!
Bright, Muted Shades of Green
Our Favorite Fashion Picks:
- Casual blouses like this one from SheIn are essential for spring and summer, and we’re obsessed with the pale light green option!
- This adorable tie-front cropped ruffle top from SweatyRocks comes in a slew of green shades, even including polka dot patterns and floral prints. Chic!
- A staple mini dress like this one from French Connection can be styled for day or night — plus, Kelly green is so glamorous!
- The light green color of this ROMWE top is made for blue eyes, and is totally trending at the moment.
- This two-piece bikini set from ZAFUL is available in the palest light green, which will make your summer tan pop!
- We’re also obsessed with this one-piece from SHEKINI, which is available in a beautiful muted army green shade.
