21 Top Comfy Lounge Sets You’ll Want to Live in This Spring

Living in loungewear! Matching sets that understand the “comfy and cozy” assignment are all we want to wear this spring, and we’ve found some incredible options you’re bound to fall in love with too. Unless we’re getting ready to go out on the town, these are the only ensembles we plan to rock.

Best of all, a few of the sets we’ve found are actually cute enough to wear outside. Don’t believe Us? Remember, anything is truly possible with the right styling. We’ve unearthed a great range of different styles that will suit your needs — and they’re ready for you to shop below!

Tank, Tee & Shorts Combo Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: Simple and sweet! This ribbed set is as basic as it gets, and that’s why we adore it so much. It’s also incredibly easy to mix and match, so you can switch up your look with other pieces!

More Sets We Love:

Long-Sleeve & Shorts Combo Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: Elevate your loungewear game with this adorable button-down and shorts combo! It’s one of the more stylish sets we’ve come across — and trendy enough to wear out and about!

More Sets We Love:

Tank, Tee & Long Pant Combo Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: This is the type of set you will feel comfortable doing virtually everything in. You can sleep, relax and enjoy the warm spring weather outside while wearing this outfit — even though it’s a lounge look, it still makes you feel put together!

More Sets We Love:

Long Sleeve & Long Pant Combo Sets

Our Absolute Favorite: This ensemble is another example of a lounge set that goes well beyond the couch! It comes with a basic pair of flare pants and cropped tank, but it’s the cardigan which truly ties the outfit together. It’s another set that’s super easy to pair with other pieces!

More Sets We Love:

