Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

Sometimes you just feel like treating yourself. Or others. And there’s definitely nothing wrong with that. If you’re in the mood to grab something nice for yourself this weekend, we’ve rounded up a selection of some of the best Amazon deals under $200 that you can scoop up right now, from gadgets and tech to everything in between. Need a pick-me-up? Want to feel motivated? Buy something for yourself!

Related: Shop the Best Gifts Under $100 at Macy's If you haven’t begun shopping for Christmas gifts — what are you waiting for? With the big day almost two weeks away, now is the time to indulge in your shopping habits! Macy’s Great Gift Sale is the perfect opportunity to get some shopping done and relieve your “Did I get everything?” anxiety! Seriously — […]

Below, take a look at some of our favorite picks so you can get your shop on. You’ll find items all under $200 so you can grab yourself some serious goodies without spending an entire paycheck – but still have fun with what you’re buying. It’s the little things, right? Find the right gift for yourself (or someone else) below.

10 Best Deals Today Under $200 at Amazon

1. Carote Pots and Pans Set: Add this 16-piece cookware set to your kitchen for less, and enjoy cooking meals again – just $120!

2. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: Watch TV, read books, listen to music, and much more with this powerful tablet – just $105!

3. SHOKZ Open Run Pro Headphones: These headphones use the power of bone conduction to deliver sound only you hear – just $140!

4. Bissell Little Green Pro: Clean your whole home with this reliable carpet cleaner – just $125!



5. Levoit Air Purifier: Breathe in cleaner air with this air purifier that can clean your entire home’s air supply – just $190!



Related: The 10 Best Amazon Deals Tonight That Are 40% Off or More Browsing Amazon can turn into a black hole of idle scrolling. But what if you could actually save big while shopping? Right now, Amazon has amazing deals with discounts of 40% or more on quality items. Instead of buying random impulse purchases, you can get deep discounts on top products you’ll love. We’ve spotted electronics, […]

6. SodaStream Terra: Drink up with your own soda, made with this handy machine – just $130!

7. Amazon Fire TV Cube: Set up your TV as your own personal entertainment streaming center with this device – just $110!

8. Babyliss PRO Prima Ionic Hair Straightener: Get pin-straight hair with this super simple hair but powerful hair straightener – just $152!

9. Silonn Countertop Ice Maker: Make ice anytime you want it with this super useful countertop maker – just $180!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from Us Weekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

10. Bissell Power Steamer: Keep a super clean house with this multitasking vacuum and steam mop – just $145!