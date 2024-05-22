Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!
Sometimes you just feel like treating yourself. Or others. And there’s definitely nothing wrong with that. If you’re in the mood to grab something nice for yourself this weekend, we’ve rounded up a selection of some of the best Amazon deals under $200 that you can scoop up right now, from gadgets and tech to everything in between. Need a pick-me-up? Want to feel motivated? Buy something for yourself!
Below, take a look at some of our favorite picks so you can get your shop on. You’ll find items all under $200 so you can grab yourself some serious goodies without spending an entire paycheck – but still have fun with what you’re buying. It’s the little things, right? Find the right gift for yourself (or someone else) below.
10 Best Deals Today Under $200 at Amazon
1. Carote Pots and Pans Set: Add this 16-piece cookware set to your kitchen for less, and enjoy cooking meals again – just $120!
2. Amazon Fire HD 10 Tablet: Watch TV, read books, listen to music, and much more with this powerful tablet – just $105!
3. SHOKZ Open Run Pro Headphones: These headphones use the power of bone conduction to deliver sound only you hear – just $140!
4. Bissell Little Green Pro: Clean your whole home with this reliable carpet cleaner – just $125!
5. Levoit Air Purifier: Breathe in cleaner air with this air purifier that can clean your entire home’s air supply – just $190!
6. SodaStream Terra: Drink up with your own soda, made with this handy machine – just $130!
7. Amazon Fire TV Cube: Set up your TV as your own personal entertainment streaming center with this device – just $110!
8. Babyliss PRO Prima Ionic Hair Straightener: Get pin-straight hair with this super simple hair but powerful hair straightener – just $152!
9. Silonn Countertop Ice Maker: Make ice anytime you want it with this super useful countertop maker – just $180!
10. Bissell Power Steamer: Keep a super clean house with this multitasking vacuum and steam mop – just $145!