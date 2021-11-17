Top 5

The Best Early Black Friday Deals to Shop Today

Black Friday turning into a month-long event this year means checking back every single day for awesome deals dropping. It's a time-consuming job, but someone's got to do it — and we gladly volunteer!

We picked out the very best early Black Friday deals to buy today, from Christmas and holiday decor, to incredible gifts, to home essentials and more. Check them all out below and claim your faves fast!

Article updated on November 17, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.
early-black-friday-deals-christmas-tree
Amazon

Take $208 off the National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree 7 ft!

early-black-friday-deals-sage-candle
Amazon

Take 10% off the Magnificent 101 Pure Sage Candle!

early-black-friday-deals-tatcha-set
Tatcha

Take $83 off the Tatcha Silk Treasures Set!

early-black-friday-deals-body-pillow
Amazon

Take 28% off the Ubauba Full Body Pillow!

early-black-friday-deals-moscow-mule-set
Amazon

Take 32% off the Mule Science Authentic Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Set!

black-friday-deals-heated-scarf
Amazon

Take 17% off the Ejoy Heated Scarf!

black-friday-deals-our-place-panblack-friday-deals-our-place-pan
Our Place

Take $46 off the Our Place Always Pan!

black-friday-deals-toddler-pumpkin-outfit
Amazon

Take 41% off the Xiaodriceee Toddler Baby Girl Outfit!

black-friday-deals-baby-onesies
Amazon

Take 35% off the Gerber 8-Pack Onesies!

black-friday-deals-burrow-sleep-set
Burrow

Take 10% off the Burrow Nomad Sleep Kit with code EARLY21!

black-friday-deals-money-tree
Amazon

Take 15% off the Costa Farm Money Tree!

black-friday-deals-LED-birch-tree
Amazon

Take 23% off the EAMBRITE LED Birch Tree!

black-friday-deals-christmas-baby-onesie
Amazon

Take 60% off the SYNPOS Christmas Baby Romper!

black-friday-deals-adidas-sneaker
Nordstrom

Take $45 off the Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe!

black-friday-deals-cricut-maker
Amazon

Take $120 off the Cricut Maker!

black-friday-deals-yankee-candle
Yankee Candle

Take 50% off the Yankee Candle North Pole Small Tumbler Candle!

black-friday-deals-1800-flowers
1-800-Flowers

Take 25% off select Christmas flowers, gifts, décor and more with code 25HOLLY at 1-800-Flowers!

black-friday-deals-brooklyn-bedding-mattress
Brooklyn Bedding

Take 62% off the Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill Mattress!

black-friday-deals-girlfriend-collective
Girlfriend Collective

Take 30% off sitewide at Girlfriend Collective!

black-friday-deals-wine-cooler
Home Depot

Take $460 off the TITAN Wine Cooler!

black-friday-deals-retro-mini-fridge
Home Depot

Take $90 off the Magic Chef Retro Mini Fridge!

black-friday-deals-society6-bath-mat
Society6

Take 35% off the Alyssa Hamilton Exhale Bath Mat!

black-friday-deals-tory-burch-flats
Tory Burch

Take $89 off the Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat!

black-friday-deals-ugg-boots
Zappos

Take $48 off the UGG Emmeth boots!

black-friday-deals-smart-tv
Best Buy

Take $250 off the Insignia Smart Fire TV!

