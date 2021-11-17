The Best Early Black Friday Deals to Shop Today

Black Friday turning into a month-long event this year means checking back every single day for awesome deals dropping. It’s a time-consuming job, but someone’s got to do it — and we gladly volunteer!

We picked out the very best early Black Friday deals to buy today, from Christmas and holiday decor, to incredible gifts, to home essentials and more. Check them all out below and claim your faves fast!

Article updated on November 17, 2021 at 11:30 a.m.

Take $208 off the National Tree Company Artificial Christmas Tree 7 ft!

Take 10% off the Magnificent 101 Pure Sage Candle!

Take $83 off the Tatcha Silk Treasures Set!

Take 28% off the Ubauba Full Body Pillow!

Take 32% off the Mule Science Authentic Moscow Mule Copper Mugs Set!

Take 17% off the Ejoy Heated Scarf!

Take $46 off the Our Place Always Pan!

Take 41% off the Xiaodriceee Toddler Baby Girl Outfit!

Take 35% off the Gerber 8-Pack Onesies!

Take 10% off the Burrow Nomad Sleep Kit with code EARLY21!

Take 15% off the Costa Farm Money Tree!

Take 23% off the EAMBRITE LED Birch Tree!

Take 60% off the SYNPOS Christmas Baby Romper!

Take $45 off the Adidas UltraBoost 21 Running Shoe!

Take $120 off the Cricut Maker!

Take 50% off the Yankee Candle North Pole Small Tumbler Candle!

Take 25% off select Christmas flowers, gifts, décor and more with code 25HOLLY at 1-800-Flowers!

Take 62% off the Brooklyn Bedding Brooklyn Chill Mattress!

Take 30% off sitewide at Girlfriend Collective!

Take $460 off the TITAN Wine Cooler!

Take $90 off the Magic Chef Retro Mini Fridge!

Take 35% off the Alyssa Hamilton Exhale Bath Mat!

Take $89 off the Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat!

Take $48 off the UGG Emmeth boots!

Take $250 off the Insignia Smart Fire TV!

