We all made major life shifts in 2020 which resulted in us spending more time at home than ever before. While many aspects of life have returned to normalcy, there are some changes that have taken a more permanent hold. For example, many of us who switched to working from home in 2020 are now permanently remote.

If you know someone who’s spending a lot more time at home than they used to, grab them a gift this holiday season that fits into their new lifestyle — and makes it the best it could be. We’re talking about comforting gifts that make someone love hanging at home, or useful items that make home life easier and more enjoyable. We’ve picked out 20 favorites for you!