The Best Early Black Friday Fashion Deals So Far

Black Friday kicked off way, way early this year — not even on a Friday for some retailers. But we’re not complaining! We need that extra time to not only make sure our orders arrive on time, but to make sure we don’t miss out on anything we know someone would’ve loved — even when that someone is ourselves!

As always, one of the top categories that has Us scouring for deals is fashion. New clothes, new shoes, new accessories — we want it all, and we want it heavily discounted. Scroll below to see some of the very best early Black Friday fashion deals we’ve spotted so far!

These Cozy Boxer Shorts

Boxer shorts aren’t only for the guys! This comfy, cute pair will have you feeling like a lounge queen. They’re cute enough to wear out in public in warmer weather too!

Get the Leset Lori Boxer Shorts (originally $98) for just $59 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Designer Boots

These smooth, sleek booties take on a minimalist vibe but with golden accents, such as the tiny Tory Burch logo on the heel!

Get the Brooke Ankle Boot (originally $398) for just $279 at Tory Burch!

These Skinny Jeans

These skinny jeans have great ratings, and we can see why. Flattering, versatile, stretchy — what more could we ask for?

Get the Liverpool Abby Ankle Skinny Jean at Amazon!

These Cat Eye Sunglasses

Sunglasses can transform an entire look when they’re this chic. This pair has silver mirror lenses too!

Get the Le Specs x Adam Selman The Breaker 44MM Cat Eye Sunglasses (originally $119) for just $48 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

This Personalized Robe

This mega-soft and absorbent robe is made with 100% Turkish cotton and can be personalized with your (or your gift recipient’s) initial!

Get the Linum Home Personalized 100% Turkish Cotton Terry Bath Robe (originally $170) for just $60 at Macy’s!

This Fur Scarf and Hat Set

This scarf and hat set is made with fox fur elements for a luxurious look and feel!

Get the Julia & Stella For The Fur Salon Two-Piece Fox Scarf & Hat Set (originally $375) for just $185 at Saks Fifth Avenue!

These Shearling Slides

It’s time to take your slipper game up to the next level. These genuine shearling slides will feel like a dream, and the metallic trim on the logo is perfection!

Get the Double T Shearling Slide (originally $238) for just $169 at Tory Burch!

These Waterproof Leather Booties

These might not be what you picture when you typically think of “UGG boots,” but once you try on a pair, they might be all you think about!

Get the UGG Emmeth Boot (originally $150) for just $90 at Zappos!

This Fuzzy Jacket

Wrap yourself up in a cloud — or the closest thing to it with this plush, fluffy jacket. An everyday staple for the cold weather!

Get the Thread & Supply Wubby Jacket (originally $49) for just $40 at Nordstrom!

This Plaid Shoulder Bag

How beautiful are the colors on this hand-braided shoulder bag? We’d love to show this beauty off all year long!

Get the Miller Woven Plaid Shoulder Bag (originally $598) for just $419 at Tory Burch!

This Ultra-Comfy Bralette

This wireless bralette is going to have you actually enjoying wearing bras — maybe for the first time ever. It really is possible!

Get the True & Co. True Body Lift V-Neck Bralette (originally $58) for just $29 at Nordstrom!

This Trench Coat

The deal on this trench is incredible! We might be willing to buy this piece at full price with its leatherette features and golden buttons, but we’ll certainly take the sale price!

Get the Alpine Swiss Trench Coat (originally $200) for just $50 at Walmart!

These Crop Joggers

Not every pair of joggers has to be mega-casual and worn solely for lounging or working out. This pair, dare we say it, could even be dressed up!

Get the BLANKNYC Pocket Crop Joggers (originally $68) for just $44 at Nordstrom!

These Zip Booties

These will be your new Lucky booties — literally, because they’re Lucky Brand! These shoes have a short stacked heel, a zip closure and a whole lot of charm!

Get the Lucky Brand Basel boots (originally $129) for just $99.99 at Zappos!

These Aviator Sunnies

Aviators are probably the most universally-flattering shape for sunglasses, and we know we’d love to rock this Burberry pair any time the sun even slightly started to peek out!

Get the Burberry 59mm Aviator Sunglasses (originally $555) for just $333 at Nordstrom!

