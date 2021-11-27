Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Confession: We’re already missing Black Friday. But as any experienced shopper knows, the stroke of midnight isn’t the last opportunity to score serious steals on bestsellers at our favorite retailers. In fact, the deals tend to continue throughout the weekend — and Nordstrom has surprised Us all this Saturday by dropping their robust Cyber Monday offering two days early. Yep, it’s time to get serious!

If you missed your chance to get your holiday shopping done or stock up on new wardrobe essentials yesterday, fear not! We’ve rounded up the best of the bunch below — think everything from gifting, to makeup, to celebrity-loved products that always seem to be sold out. Keep reading for the scoop!

Our Absolute Favorite Self-Gift Pick

The UGG Slippers You’ve Seen All Over Instagram

Chances are, you’ve already scooped up a fresh pair of classic UGGs for sale this week — so why not take it to the next level? The UGG Fluff Yeah shearling sandals are a trendy way to treat yourself, and thousands of reviewers agree!

Get the UGG Fluff Yeah Genuine Shearling Slingback Sandals (originally $110) for just $65 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

Our Absolute Favorite Gift Pick

This Cult-Favorite Lipstick

Looking for a lil’ something extra as a stocking stuffer? MAC’s matte lipstick is an affordable option that’s practically guaranteed to be well-received. This “must-have” product is available in a slew of shades — including the world-famous Ruby Woo.

Get the MAC Cosmetics MAC Matte Lipstick (originally $19) for just $15 at Nordstrom for a limited time! Free shipping!

Now that we’ve gotten that out of the way, let’s take a peek at some other show-stopping deals, shall we?

20 Best Nordstrom 2021 Cyber Weekend Deals

1. Women’s Sweatshirts

Our Absolute Favorite: The grungy ’90s aesthetic is more popular than ever, and this Free People FP Movement crewneck nails it — plus, reviewers rave about its pockets and roomy fit!

See all women’s sweatshirts on sale at Nordstrom!

2. Women’s Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: There’s a reason why Spanx faux-leather leggings have over 3,400 rave reviews on Nordstrom — they’re simply the best! These versatile beauties will go with anything.

See all women’s pants and leggings on sale at Nordstrom!

3. Women’s Robes

Our Absolute Favorite: A proper bathrobe is a game-changer — especially during the winter months. This luxurious fleece Nordstrom Bliss Plush Robe is made for gifting to a girlfriend — and yourself!

See all women’s sleepwear on sale at Nordstrom!

4. Trendy Women’s Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: Lug sole boots are all over the high-fashion runways, and if you’re not popping to Prada with a blank check, these BP. Kora Lug Chelsea Boots are 37% off and oh-so-sleek!

See all booties on sale at Nordstrom!

5. Women’s Coats and Outerwear

Our Absolute Favorite: If your puffer game is already on lock, this double-breasted Thread & Supply peacoat is an elegant option for evenings out — shoppers swear it looks far more expensive than it is!

See all women’s coats and outerwear on sale at Nordstrom!

6. Women’s Wallets

Our Absolute Favorite: Go, go, go — this statement-making Marc Jacobs leather wallet is currently under $100. Seriously!

See all wallets on sale at Nordstrom!

7. Barefoot Dreams Throw Blankets

Our Absolute Favorite: Cuddle season is underway, and this shopper-favorite Barefoot Dreams In the Wild Throw is available in a range of fabulous patterns — including the trademark leopard print. Pick up two for gifting!

See all home goods on sale at Nordstrom!

8. Foundation

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to makeup, Giorgio Armani Luminous Skin Foundation is the holy grail. Even celebrities like Kim Kardashian swear by the brand’s products as primer before having their pouts perfected!

See all face makeup on sale at Nordstrom!

9. Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite: These days, the brand is a powerhouse, but back in the day, it was Tory Burch’s fab flats that catapulted the label to fame. These marked-down Tory Burch Minnie Ballet Flats prove they’re as hot as ever!

See all Tory Burch on sale at Nordstrom!

10. Women’s Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: Attention, readers: We know you love a fashion-forward sleeve, and this 1.STATE ribbed cotton-blend sweater boasts balloon sleeves and a drop shoulder for a sophisticated silhouette!

See all women’s sweaters on sale at Nordstrom!

11. La Mer

Our Absolute Favorite: When it comes to skincare, there are a few products that stand the test of time. It’s safe to say that The Moisturizing Soft Cream by La Mer is one of them — it rarely goes on sale, so act now!

See all La Mer products on sale at Nordstrom!

12. Women’s Scarves

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re bored of standard scarves and want a pop of print to kick things up a notch, this Sweaty Betty Leopard Ski Snood will keep your neck ultra-warm from the slopes to Starbucks!

See all women’s scarves on sale at Nordstrom!

13. Zella

Our Absolute Favorite: If you’re a devoted Nordstrom shopper, then surely you’re acquainted with Zella. The athleisure line is known for sumptuous sweats, and these Zella Live-In Pocket Joggers have snagged near-perfect reviews!

See all Zella on sale at Nordstrom!

14. Gifts for Him

Our Absolute Favorite: The gent in your life likely already has a pair of slippers in his closet — but does he have durable, high-traction slippers that can be worn outside? The North Face Thermoball Traction Water-Resistant Slippers are the coolest off-duty footwear on the market.

See all men’s shoes on sale at Nordstrom!

15. Bras

Our Absolute Favorite: Thousands of reviews, fans including Lady Gaga, a superb fit — the Natori Feathers Underwire Contour Bra is the ultimate undergarment to scoop up on sale!

See all bras on sale at Nordstrom!

16. Women’s Bodysuits

Our Absolute Favorite: Where were we before bodysuits? This mega-flattering Good American Ruched Bodysuit looks like a tucked-in turtleneck — no one will ever know!

See all women’s bodysuits on sale at Nordstrom!

17. Women’s T-Shirts

Our Absolute Favorite: Think the perfect tee doesn’t exist? Think again! The Madewell Whisper Cotton V-Neck Pocket Tee has amassed nearly 3,000 glowing reviews for a reason!

See all women’s tops on sale at Nordstrom!

18. Women’s Pants

Our Absolute Favorite: Corduroys are back en vogue, and these Kut from the Kloth Diana Stretch Corduroy Skinny Pants come in a slew of chic shades. Team them with a chunky sweater and white sneakers — new brunch uniform activated!

See all women’s pants on sale at Nordstrom!

19. Women’s Blazers

Our Absolute Favorite: Whether you’re heading back to the office in 2022 or just crushing on the resurgence of tailoring, this Free People Ashby Blazer is the perfect pinstripe purchase!

See all women’s blazers on sale at Nordstrom!

20. Women’s Slippers

Our Absolute Favorite: If the UGG Fluff Yeahs we featured earlier were too bold for your taste or you need a foolproof find, the UGG Fluffette Slippers are a forever fave of shoppers!

See all women’s slippers on sale at Nordstrom!

Looking for more? We know you are! Shop more deals from other categories below!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!