Saks Fifth Avenue is having a major sale. That’s the only way to describe it! You can score up to 75% off some of the most coveted brands that the iconic department store carries — including a ton of your faves. Check out our picks of the best deals below — and get to shopping ASAP. There’s nothing like a little bit of retail therapy, after all!

Our Absolute Favorite: The Cult Gaia Mini Gaia’s Ark Bag is definitely the It Bag of the spring and summer seasons. It’s incredibly sophisticated, yet casual enough to sport for your beach or pool excursion. Considering its original $128 price, this is a steal!

This sale is seriously worth investing your time in. Finding many of these brands and products on sale is a rarity, so be sure to check out all of the unbelievable deals up for grabs at Saks Fifth Avenue as soon as you can!

12 Fastest-Selling Sale Categories at Saks Fifth Avenue

1. Up to 75% Off Women’s Activewear

Our Absolute Favorite: These leggings from Alo Yoga are essential, and you won’t be disappointed with the amazing price you can get them for.

2. Up to 75% Off Women’s Coats and Jackets

Our Absolute Favorite: Just look at this blazer jacket from A.L.C. The adorable double-breasted houndstooth number is too chic for words — and the discount is even better.

3. Up to 75% Off Women’s Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Tie dye everything is all the rage right now, and you’ll definitely be turning heads while rocking this silk slip dress from Dannijo. Originally $350, this is now way more affordable!

4. Up to 75% Off Women’s Denim

Our Absolute Favorite: We all know that ’70s style is back in a major way, and these Frame cropped flare jeans are a great way to channel that disco fever.

5. Up to 75% Off Women’s Loungewear

Our Absolute Favorite: Lounging at home can be made infinitely better with these adorable pink I.AM.GIA flare sweats. Originally $100, this new price is way more our speed!

6. Up to 75% Off Women’s Leggings

Our Absolute Favorite: Want to up your yoga game? These velvet leggings (originally $99) are the best pick for you.

7. Up to 75% Off Women’s Sleepwear

Our Absolute Favorite: You’ll be even more excited to get into bed with this adorable leopard print pajama set. Originally $180!

8. Up to 75% Off Women’s Sweaters

Our Absolute Favorite: This open-knit white sweater from Joie is the perfect cover-up for breezy nights. Divine is an understatement!

9. Up to 75% Off Women’s Shoes

Our Absolute Favorite: Espadrilles are the shoe you want to be rocking during the upcoming summer season, and this platform pair from See by Chloé is beyond fabulous.

10. Up to 75% Off Women’s Boots

Our Absolute Favorite: Patent leather ankle boots will never go out of style, and we’re obsessing over this pair from Kate Spade. Originally $348, these are now so worth it!

11. Up to 75% Off Women’s Sneakers

Our Absolute Favorite: Platform sneakers are everything right now, and Puma has some of the best in the game — including this pair!

12. Up to 75% Off Women’s Wedges

Our Absolute Favorite: Want heels with the Carrie Bradshaw stamp of approval? Check out these wedges from Sarah Jessica Parker‘s namesake shoe brand. Originally $365, these are now begging to be in your closet!

Our Favorite Designer Brands On Sale During the Saks Fifth Avenue Sale

13. Up to 75% Off Michael Kors

Our Absolute Favorite: It doesn’t get better than this adorable tulle dress from Michael Kors. New LBD, anyone?

14. Up to 75% Off Tory Burch

Our Absolute Favorite: Your favorite Miller sandals just got a major platform upgrade with this pair of incredible shoes.

15. Up to 75% Off Polo Ralph Lauren

Our Absolute Favorite: Even Ralph Lauren has jumped on the tie dye trend. This adorable basic T-shirt is a great way to get the look — especially at this reduced price!

16. Up to 75% Off The North Face

Our Absolute Favorite: We love this sherpa half-zip pullover — it will keep us nice and warm on chilly nights!

17. Up to 75% Off Rag & Bone

Our Absolute Favorite: This famous brand’s jeans are some of the best on the market, and this pair of high-rise flares is heavenly!

18. Up to 75% Off Alice + Olivia

Our Absolute Favorite: This printed shirt dress is the epitome of easygoing style. Once $395, it’s now priced to sell — fast!

19. Up to 75% Off Theory

Our Absolute Favorite: We truly can’t get enough of this tie-front button down. It’s fashion-forward and oh-so-sleek!

20. Up to 75% Off Frye

Our Absolute Favorite: This pair of western-style ankle boots make the ultimate cool girl statement. At this price point, we’re so ready to join the club.

21. Up to 75% Off Stuart Weitzman

Our Absolute Favorite: These platform heels are everything that we want — and then some! Originally $475, we’re thrilled with the markdown!

