The start of a new year can only mean one thing: a clean slate. And what better way to welcome 2020 than with a new wardrobe? It’s an easy, effective way to kick things off on the right note. Now, while a fresh pair of jeans can be great and an #LBD is even better, we can’t help but look for a more practical piece — after all, we spent a pretty penny over the holiday season!

With that in mind, we’ve turned our attention to outerwear. A new jacket is not only a welcome addition to our closet, it’s a necessary one! Whether you’re looking to wrap yourself up in a teddy coat or want to take the parka plunge, turn to any (or all) of these five Amazon options immediately!

1. This Fabulous Fleece

This teddy bear-inspired piece is the comfiest coat under the sun! With 15 colors to choose from, there’s no wrong way to go — which is why purchasing multiple seems to be the move.

Grab the ECOWISH Women’s Coat Casual Lapel Fleece for (originally $32) now with prices starting at just $26! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

2. This Ferocious Fur

Want to elevate your look in a matter of seconds? Reach for this faux-fur coat in a majestic leopard print. It exudes casual glam in the most effortless of ways!

Grab the Women Warm Long Sleeve Parka Faux Fur Coat (originally $40) now with prices starting at just $37! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

3. This Dreamy Denim

Just like a fine wine, denim gets better with time — which is why this jacket is a sound investment! The oversized fit is flattering on every body type, and the leopard collar is a small detail that packs a big punch.

Grab the Levi’s Women’s Reversible Dad Trucker Jacket (originally $168) now with prices starting at just $152! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

4. This Fan-Favorite

Trends may come and go — but a down jacket? Well, that’s forever — or at least until spring rolls around! This down jacket is currently Amazon’s number one bestseller and many are deeming this “toasty coat” their new “forever favorite.”

Grab the Orolay Women’s Thickened Down Jacket (originally $150) now with prices starting at just $108! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

5. This Classic Coat

Anyone looking for something a bit more traditional? Turn to this coat! Not only is it one of the “most wished for coats” on Amazon, but both of the available shades are simply stunning. This warm and stylish piece will be your new staple for years to come!

Grab the Calvin Klein Women’s Wool Coat (originally $125) now with prices starting at just $118! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 6, 2020, but are subject to change.

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!