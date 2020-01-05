‘Tis the season to make changes! From fresh haircuts to newly acquired gym memberships, every single one of Us is looking for ways to live our best lives. However, with packed schedules and low bank account balances, sometimes we don’t have the time (or funds) to invest in something so drastic.

So what do we do — just revert back to our old habits? As if! In fact, we’ve found a simple solution when looking to make a practical change. Channel Kourtney Kardashian and embrace some aspects of the keto lifestyle! Sure, taking the keto plunge isn’t for everyone — and you need to do extensive research before you commit. But dipping a toe in the trend is an easy and effective way to feel (and look) great in 2020, and all nine of these keto-friendly snacks may do the trick!

1. This Low-Carb Cookie

Cookies with none of the guilt — could it be? Yes, it’s a reality with this decadent treat. With no added sugar and two net carbs, we can totally understand why so many reviewers sum this snack up with a simple “yum!”

Grab the Fat Snax Cookies for $23 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

2. This Brownie Bar

Did you ever think you’d see the words “brownie” and “protein” in the same sentence? Today is your lucky day! This delectable delight is the healthy choice with seven grams of protein in every bar. Score!

Grab the Atkins Endulge Treat, Nutty Fudge Brownie Bar (originally $9) now only $6 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

3. This Must-Have Mix

Breakfast is the most important meal of the day! Now, we can all enjoy it with this keto-approved mix. Mix it up on a regular basis and switch between pancakes or waffles — either way, you’re sweet tooth will thank you!

Grab the Keto Pancake & Waffle Mix by Keto and Co for $10, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

4. This Shake Mix

Are you always living your life on the go? Not an issue! A few scoops of this powder — in cheesecake flavor, no less — is all you need for a quick fix!

Grab the Keto Cheesecake Shake Mix for $30, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

5. This Strawberry Jam

Want something on the “lighter” side? Turn to this sweet strawberry jam. It’s a great alternative to those heavy dessert flavors and will curb every last craving just as easily!

Grab the Sweet Strawberry Jam by Good Good for $10 + FREE SHIPPING, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

6. This Protein Puff

Are you a chip or popcorn lover? If so, prepare to meet your match. This light and airy protein puff will be a complete game-changer. With 12 grams of protein and only 90 calories, it seems impossible to resist!

Grab the Shrewd Food Low Carb Protein Puffs for $15, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2020, but are subject to change

7. This Savory Sauce

Looking to kick things up a notch? Turn to this savory sauce to get the job done! Not only does this set come with two 15 ounce bottles, but both are gluten and fat free too. Amazing, isn’t it?

Grab the Stevia Sweet BBQ Sauce Set for $22, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

8. This Chocolate Bar

Low carb, dark chocolate? Sign Us up! Throw this small snack into your tote and watch how big of a difference it’ll make.

Grab the Extra Dark Chocolate Bar by Lily’s Sweets for $40, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

9. This Sugary Snack

Anyone looking for the “best candy ever?” If so, we’ve found it — well, the reviewers have. This sugary snack has satisfied many a sweet tooth thanks to the stevia!

Grab the SmartSweets Peach Rings for $36, available at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, January 5, 2020, but are subject to change.

Not your style? Check out additional keto-friendly snack options also available at Amazon here!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!