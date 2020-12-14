9 of the Best Deals on Gifts Right Now — From $20 to $150

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Still can’t find the perfect gift — whether for a loved one or simply for yourself? It’s tough. You know every single retailer is offering up the best deals and sets right now, so you develop FOMO and can’t commit. But if you wait too long, you end up missing out. Everything is flying off the shelves!

We’ve picked out nine gifts we think will heal your holiday gift FOMO once and for all. We’ve got beauty, home, clothing and even subscriptions for you to choose from — so check out our picks below and shop fast!

1. This All-in-One Beauty Set

This deluxe set has everything! It contains fan-favorite Estée Lauder skincare along with some of the brand’s most stunning makeup — and an adorable case. The most stunning part of all, however, is the price!

Get the Estée Lauder Supreme Beauty Essentials Collection ($455 value) for just $75 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

2. This Seasonal Candle

Available in Assam Tea, Black Cypress and Charred Fig scents, these holiday-themed Apotheke candles are so good, your gift recipient might not even want to burn them!

Get the Apotheke Holiday Candles (originally $38) for just $29 each at Nordstrom with free shipping!

3. This Leather Tote

Macy’s reviewers say this tote is a “home run” thanks to its gold-tone hardware, its organized interior and its “buttery soft” leather!

Get the Radley London Wood Street Leather Shoulder Tote (originally $248) for just $149 at Macy’s with free shipping!

4. This One-Year Fitness Membership

It’s one thing to wear Alo clothing a la Lady Gaga or Kylie Jenner, but it’s another to go full-out with this one-year membership to the brand’s on-demand platform, featuring classes in mindfulness, fitness and wellness!

Get the Alo Moves One-Year Membership Gift Box (originally $199) for just $99.99 at Norstrom with free shipping!



5. This Teddy Coat

This Lucky Brand coat is a sherpa dream. Cozy, fashionable, on major sale…and it even has two patch pockets!

Get the Lucky Brand Utility Teddy Coat (originally $149) now starting at just $59 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, December 14, 2020, but are subject to change.

6. This Steakhouse-Quality Knife Set

This set comes with six sharp German-steel steak knives that will also look very sharp in someone’s kitchen!

Get the Viking Steakhouse Pakka 6-Piece Wood Steak Knife Set (originally $100) for just $70 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

7. These Designer Flats

Everyone deserves at least one pair of Tory Burch Minnie flats on their shoe rack — or simply on their feet at all times!

Get the Tory Burch Minnie Travel Ballet Flat (originally starting at $228) now starting at just $137 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

8. This Rhinestone Face Mask

Add some extra charm to your everyday style with a set of these amazing reusable face masks. They even have adjustable ear loops!

Get the Society of Threads Unisex Curved Face Mask Floral 3-Pack (originally $25) for just $20 at Macy’s! Sale ends December 17, 2020.

9. This Faux-Fur Throw

This extra-large throw blanket is essential for lazy Sundays at home in the wintertime!

Get the Teddy Faux-Fur Oversize Throw Blanket (originally $79) for just $40 at Nordstrom with free shipping!

