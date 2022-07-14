Be the Best Guest at Your Next Party With These Summer Hostess Gifts

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Summer is heating up, and so is our social life! It feels like we have an event every weekend until Labor Day. Not that we’re complaining — we love an excuse to celebrate, whether it’s a birthday party or even just a backyard barbecue. But we’re a little old-school when it comes to entertaining. We believe you should show up with a gift for hosts to thank them for inviting you, even if it isn’t a major milestone.

Looking for some tokens of affection for your hostess with the most-ess? We rounded up our favorite finds for your next summer soirée. Become the life of the party with these thoughtful trinkets and treasures!

These Crystal Manifestation Candles

Manifest your brightest future with these crystal candles from Jill and Ally (one of our favorite mother-daughter duos from the Real Housewives of New York City). Spread positive energy and pleasant scents with these delightful candles!

Get the Jill and Ally Crystal Manifestation Candles starting at just $45!

These Cocktail Drink Mixes

These drink mixes are the bomb! Elevate your cocktails with a choice of these fruity four-packs: Tropical, Romance #2, Botanical, Lemon or Butterfly.

Get the My Drink Bomb Limited Edition 4 Pack Mix for just $34!

These Beaded Jumbo Wine Glasses

Cheers to a summer of fun! These purple beaded wine glasses are totally Insta-worthy. Sold in a set of two, this gift is perfect for at-home date night.

Get the Jill and Ally Beaded Jumbo Stemless Wine Glasses Set of 2 for just $29 (originally $42)!

These Birthstone Necklaces

Personalized gifts are priceless! Make the hostess feel extra special with these gorgeous gold-plated birthstone necklaces with natural gems.

Get the Saint Moran Birthstone Necklace Gold for just $140 (originally $175)!

This Beaded Statement Bracelet

For a friend with a great fashion sense, these statement bracelets will really stand out. Available in purple and black, these beaded baubles are boho-chic!

Get the Lisi Lerch Georgia Bracelet for just $48!

These Gold Dangly Earrings

Good as gold! These bestselling day-to-night earrings are an absolute closet staple.

Get the Lisi Lerch Sloane Earrings for just $68!

Check out more stylish picks below:

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!