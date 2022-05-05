Indulge in Some Spring Self-Care With These Beauty and Wellness Essentials

Disclosure: UsNow is a sister company of a360 Media, LLC — the publisher of Us Weekly.

When we think of spring cleaning, our mind immediately goes to washing, dusting and decluttering. No, thank you! But what if we reframed this concept and turned it into a pleasant practice? This season, we’re all about self-care! It’s time to focus on beauty and wellness that refresh and rejuvenate. Just like fresh flowers in bloom, we’re ready to blossom and embrace our best lives. Out with the old, in with the new!

We rounded up our top spring staples for some much-needed rest and relaxation. Turn your home into a spa with these heavenly products. You deserve it!

This Portable Red Light

This travel red light therapy device is perfect when you’re on the go! One customer commented, “The red light is perfect for keeping me energized and feeling ready for the day. Not to mention, the skin benefits have been fantastic!”

Get the Vital Red Light Vital Charge for $263 (originally $329) at UsNow!

This Vitamin C Serum

This anti-aging vitamin C serum boosts natural collagen production, reducing the appearance of fine lines and firming skin. One customer gushed, “I can’t tell you enough how much I love this serum. It smells like heaven, it makes my skin feel so soft and nourished. I use it at night and morning and it is so brightening and good.”

Get the Soma Ayurvedic Vitamin C Serum for $118 at UsNow!

This Lighted Magnifying Mirror

Upgrade your beauty routine with this portable LED magnifying mirror for flawless makeup application. Oprah even put this popular product on her favorite things list! This mirror features a streaming device with Bluetooth capabilities and five dimming stages.

Get the Rikki Loves Riki Skinny with Magnifying Mirror Attachment for $225 at UsNow!

This Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask

Get your best beauty sleep with this anti-wrinkle sleep mask! Clinically proven to reduce frown lines, this magical mask also blocks out light. As one shopper said, “I was a bit dubious at first but it is both a very good mask for keeping out the light and also retraining my forehead to reduce frowning.”

Get the CurrentBody Skin Dr. Harris Anti-Wrinkle Sleep Mask for $125 at UsNow!

This Hyaluronic Acid

Searching for a skin glow-up? Try this hyaluronic acid that plumps and hydrates skin for over 72 hours! One reviewer reported, “I would recommend buying this product to anyone that is looking to help turn back the clock on aging.” Sign Us up!

Get the Saro de Rúe Freeze Dried Hyaluronic Acid Anti-Aging System for $65 at UsNow!

This Collagen Set

This collagen set features an eye serum, facial serum, day moisturizer and night moisturizer that improve skin tone and elasticity. One shopper shared, “Very smooth to put on and leaves your skin feeling silky soft.”

Get the Skin Chemists Youth Series Collagen Regime Set for $99 at UsNow!

