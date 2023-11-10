18 Dresses to Elevate Your Holiday Party Style

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Often, we find ourselves reaching for sweaters and fleece joggers as the weather turns — but we also have special occasions and in-laws to meet. I mean, ’tis the season to be jolly and have awkward family encounters, so we might as well look incredible while doing so. Let’s shake the lazy couch blues and trade them for some old-school glamour and form-fitting dresses!

Looking for a velvet maxi to wear to the ballet? Check. Need a dress to reenact The Holiday (and snag your own Jude Law)? Check. Whether you’re trying to be the hostess with mostess or catch someone’s eye from across the room, we’ve curated our top choices and holiday-worthy dresses below!

1. Keep It Casual: This fall-style maxi makes Us want to curl up with a book or dance the two-step with cowgirl boots on — get you a frock that can do both!

2. Call Me Kim K: Get the Skims look for less. This form-fitting dress is highly rated and comes in nine shades.

3. Peter Pan Never Looked So Cute: Made with a sweet faux collar and short A-line cut, this dress is just the ticket for a swanky shindig.

4. Say, You’re Sensational: This peek-a-boo white-tipped trim and black silhouette frock is ideal for dressy occasions.

5. Wrap Me In Velvet: This soft, buttery V-neck dress hugs your body in all the right places.

6. Cult Classic: The LBD everyone will be talking about. It’s stylish, timeless and evokes Breakfast at Tiffany’s with every wear.

7. Hi Barbie: Voted as Amazon’s Choice, try this cutout twist-front bodycon dress in bright pink, blue and beyond.

8. To the Maxi: Amazon Essentials creates clothing you can wear on repeat and feel good about, and this versatile dress will take you from desk to dinner with ease.

9. Time to Shine: Sparkle from head to toe in this sequin-encrusted dress with an eye-catching slit down the front.

10. Feeling 22: This fringe-y sparkly dress is serving elegant vibes in rose gold. Dial up your dance moves and shake it off with never-ending shine!

11. Daily Denim: Slip into this strapless denim dress for a high-low approach this season, elevated yet simple — at the same time.

12. Santa Baby: Join the fête in this blue taffeta feathered mini dress, and sport a cosmo as your plus one.

13. Meet The Parents: Make an impression in this modest-yet-slimming A-line dress — its soft, stretchy ribbed material is twirl-worthy and leaves you feeling cozy all day.

14. Revenge Dress: The holidays present the perfect opportunity if you ever thought about trying the cape dress trend. It’s a power suit and gala dress all wrapped up into one.

15. Double Trouble: Try a warm, cable-knit sweaterdress that comes with a sweater and layers just so. The dress has adjustable straps with a revealing slit off to the front, so you can give a sultry stare or stay at home and watch the Hallmark channel. It’s a dress with options.

16. Off-Duty Ballerina: This elegant wrap maxi dress, available in taupe or black, feels particularly sophisticated and graceful.

17. Cocktail Please: This mini strapless dress has a bustier bodice with boning and rubber grips to keep you snug and secure. It’s lightweight, fitted and looks great with pumps and a bold lip.

18. Hot Girl Winter: This dress has a scoop back and is patterned with mesh and sequins for high-quality shine!

