The 16 Holidays Bags You Need to Instantly Dress Up Your Wardrobe

If buying a new cocktail dress from Reformation for that one event feels a little out of reach, consider an accent piece instead. Spice up the festivities with a glittering clutch or a quilted, slouchy hobo which can transform what you already own into an instant classic. It girl vibes!
A handbag can be seductive and alluring, holding every woman’s deepest and darkest secrets (or at least lipstick and a wallet). The truth? Inside is everything the owner deems dear. The beholder need not know what’s being stored, but they can marvel at how it complements you. And with the bags we’ve curated, they’ll be asking where to get one stat. Yeah, these beauties are that cute — so read on for more!
1. Hello, Hollywood: Pearly white in a boxy shape, this acrylic clutch looks like the inside of a glimmering effervescent seashell.
2. Large Ego: This oversized quilted bag looks somewhat like the unattainable YSL tote Zoë Kravitz wears about town — but at a more attainable price point.
3. Pygmy Puff: Tote a furry powderpuff ball on a golden-like chain with a press-stud fastening in pink, green, blue, black and more.
4. Candy Crush: If you’re into sparkles, shimmer and all things colorful, this might be your new favorite clutch — available in a wide range of glittering rainbow shades.
5. Formal Attire: For a black-tie affair, try this velvet wrist bag that is dainty and sleek.
6. Wise & Knowing: With a convertible gold chain, this sparkling, eagle-centered eye handbag is full of intricate embellishments and is a great conversation starter.
7. All-American Classic: This red shoulder bag will definitely be a festive choice, but also transitions well for all-year use.
8. Animal Style: This faux-tiger fur crossbody will show off your wild side and hint at your spicy personality.
9. Real Retro: Want to turn heads? Get this adorable circular-shaped handbag with a flat bottom for setting it on the countertop while you order a drink — Marvelous Mrs. Maisel vibes.
10. ’90s Trend: Glisten with a shiny faux-patent purse in deep magenta or shimmer silver for an electrifying accent piece.
11. Undeniably Chic: Sleek to its core, try an envelope clutch lined with a golden zipper and hands-free chain to wear with that LBD.
12. Crystal Gazing: Give them that dripping-in-diamond feel thanks to this bestselling crystal clutch.
13. Loud & Proud: Show a pop of personality with this checked ivory and camel clutch with a small top handle.
14. Hopelessly Coco: This Chanel-like tweed wallet purse serves up elegance and timeless fashion.
15. Avant-Garde: With hints of the boho-chic spirit, this embellished bag can work for casual street walks in Marrakesh or holiday fêtes in NYC.
16. Kiss Me Kate: For an all-year staple, try the ever-on Kate Spade leather tote in taupe, black, pink or bonsai green with a detachable zip pouch inside.
