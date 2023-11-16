15 Festive Black Friday Deals You Don’t Want to Miss at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Now that the holiday season is quickly approaching, many of Us are trying to figure out what we’ll be wearing to the endless events we’ve been invited to. Let the dazzling lights and gleaming decorations serve as inspo to spread yuletide joy.
From sparkling gowns, to comfy blazers and trendy accessories, you can find festive items on sale right now at Nordstrom ahead of Thanksgiving weekend. We’ve compiled a list of fun and chic Black Friday deals to keep you dressed to impress, so shop our top picks below now!
Dresses
Our Absolute Favorite: Like the Goddess of Pop, Cher, once said, “Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?” Morgan & Co.’s Rainbow Swirl Sequin Gown features a show-stopping neckline and glamorous cross-back straps.
- Naked Wardrobe The Sleek & Sleeveless Dress — up to 40% off!
- City Chic Colette Long Sleeve Body-Con Sequin Dress — up to 33% off!
- Veronica Beard Gabriella Ruched Stretch Silk Halter Dress — 55% off!
- Alex Evenings Sequin Lace High-Low Cocktail Dress — 40% off!
Tops & Blazers
Our Absolute Favorite: CeCe’s Sweet Tie Mix Media Cotton Blend Sweater features a few of our favorite things! Ribbons, mesh sleeves and pine tree green are the makings of a perfectly made holiday mashup.
- Vince Camuto Sequin Keyhole Neck Blouse— up to 40% off!
- NIC+ZOE Starry Sky Bouclé Knit Jacket— 40% off!
- BOSS Famistosa Rib Button Accent Sweater — 20% off!
- Rails Cody Houndstooth Check Double Breasted Blazer — 42% off!
Accessories
Our Absolute Favorite: Shining bright during the holiday season is a must. Kate Spade New York’s Cubic Zirconia Pavé Halo Mini Pendant Necklace will glisten against the festive lights!
- Kurt Geiger London Shoreditch Herringbone Tweed Convertible Crossbody Bag — 50% off!
- BP. Assorted 3-Pack Metal Claw Clips — 25% off!
- Tory Burch Small Kira Chevron Lacquered Raffia Flap Shoulder Bag — 40% off!
- Monica Vinader Mismatched Keshi Pearl Drop Earrings — 30% off!
