15 Festive Black Friday Deals You Don’t Want to Miss at Nordstrom

Now that the holiday season is quickly approaching, many of Us are trying to figure out what we’ll be wearing to the endless events we’ve been invited to. Let the dazzling lights and gleaming decorations serve as inspo to spread yuletide joy.

From sparkling gowns, to comfy blazers and trendy accessories, you can find festive items on sale right now at Nordstrom ahead of Thanksgiving weekend. We’ve compiled a list of fun and chic Black Friday deals to keep you dressed to impress, so shop our top picks below now!

Dresses

Our Absolute Favorite: Like the Goddess of Pop, Cher, once said, “Can I hear a little commotion for the dress?” Morgan & Co.’s Rainbow Swirl Sequin Gown features a show-stopping neckline and glamorous cross-back straps.

Tops & Blazers

Our Absolute Favorite: CeCe’s Sweet Tie Mix Media Cotton Blend Sweater features a few of our favorite things! Ribbons, mesh sleeves and pine tree green are the makings of a perfectly made holiday mashup.

Accessories

Our Absolute Favorite: Shining bright during the holiday season is a must. Kate Spade New York’s Cubic Zirconia Pavé Halo Mini Pendant Necklace will glisten against the festive lights!

Still shopping? See more dreamy deals from Nordstrom’s Black Friday sale here!

